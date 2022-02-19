Airtel, Jio, Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200 Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian telecom operators are offering numerous benefits for their subscribers in recent times. Despite being priced affordably, these prepaid plans offer unlimited benefits for users apart from other additional aspects. If you are looking out for an affordable recharge plan, then you can take a look at the best prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi under Rs. 200 available right now.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200

There are three Airtel prepaid plans priced under Rs. 200. These are the plans costing Rs. 99, Rs. 155 and Rs. 179. The Rs. 99 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 200MB of data. It does not bundle calls or SMS bundles and charges subscribers 1 paise per second for a call, Re. 1 for a local SMS and Re. 1.50 for an STD message.

Another Airtel plan is priced at Rs. 155 and comes with a validity of 24 days. This plan bundles benefits such as 300 SMS, 1GB of data and unlimited voice calling. The Airtel Rs. 179 prepaid plan offers similar benefits such as 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling. It is bundled with 2GB of data and has a validity period of 28 days. These plans offer access to Airtel Thanks, Wynk Music, and a slew of other benefits.

Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200

Talking about Jio, the telco offers two prepaid plans priced under Rs. 200. Firstly, the Rs. 149 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 20 days. This accounts for a data benefit of 20GB throughout the validity period.

Likewise, the Rs. 179 prepaid plan bundles benefits including 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is 24 days, which accounts for 24GB of data on the whole. Lastly, there is another plan priced at Rs. 119, which bundles 300 SMS, 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 14 days.

Notably, all the Jio prepaid plans are bundled with access to the Jio suite of apps including Jio Security, Jio TV, Jio Cloud, and Jio Cinema.

Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 200

When it comes to Vi prepaid plans priced under Rs. 200, there are a slew of plans as detailed here. The first plan is priced at Rs. 149 and it is bundled with 1GB of data and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 21 days. This plan does not include any SMS benefits.

Another prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 179 and offers 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. Lastly, Vi aka Vodafone Idea offers another prepaid plan priced at Rs. 199. It bundles 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 18 days. All the Vi prepaid plans provide subscribers with access to Vi Movies and TV app as an additional benefit.

