Netflix With Airtel Post-Paid Connection: How To Enable Netflix With Your Airtel Plan?

Airtel is one of the leading network providers in India, upping the competition with other operators like Jio and Vi. Airtel has several attractive prepaid and post-paid plans, giving subscribers some of the best choices that suit them. For instance, several Airtel post-paid plans offer Netflix subscription that comes bundled with a few plans.

At the same time, Airtel prepaid plans also offer some subscription services for free. In this article, we've explained how to access Netflix that comes bundled with Airtel post-paid connection. Netflix recently announced that it would be partnering with Airtel post-paid services to make the video streaming platform more accessible.

Airtel Post-Paid Plans With Netflix

Presently, new Airtel post-paid subscribers will get basic and standard Netflix subscriptions, depending on the plan they choose. Do note, these post-paid plans from Airtel also offer Amazon Prime subscriptions and Airtel Prime Video subscriptions. Here's the list of Airtel post-paid plans that offer Netflix subscriptions:

Airtel Post-Paid Family Plan: The Airtel post-paid family plan is available for Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599, which gives subscribers access to Netflix's basic plan. This offers users two family add-on connections. Buyers also get 150MB data per month with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Post-Paid Infinity Family: The Airtel post-paid infinity family plan is available at Rs. 1,599. This gives subscribers access to Netflix Standard Plan bundled with three family add-on connections. Users also get 250GB data per month, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day.

How To Enable Netflix With Airtel Plan?

As mentioned here, if you subscribe to any of these Airtel plans, you have access to Netflix. This can be accessed either using the Airtel Thanks app or via SMS. Here's how to do both:

How To Activate Netflix Via SMS?

Step 1: Firstly, get the Airtel Netflix plan via the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app

Step 2: Once you have the plan activated, access the registration link with your registered mobile number for an SMS

Step 3: Now click on this link to visit the Netflix website and complete the steps as directed

Step 4: You will be required to provide some information to complete the registration, after which, you can access Netflix with your Airtel plan.

How To Activate Netflix Via Airtel Thanks App?

Step 1: Firstly, download and install the Airtel Thanks app on your phone

Step 2: Once again, get the Airtel Netflix plan via the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app

Step 3: Next, open the Airtel Thanks app on your phone > tap on the Discover link

Step 4: Scroll down to find the Enjoy Your Rewards > Netflix section

Step 5: Select Claim, which will reload the page to the Netflix website

Step 6: Now complete the required registration process to finalize the Netflix subscription.

As one can see, the aforementioned steps are easy to access Netflix for free with your new Airtel Family post-paid plan. If you already have an Airtel prepaid or post-paid connection, you can always upgrade to the latest plan on the Airtel Thanks app.

