Reliance Jio Wants To Reduce Its Dependence On Foreign Players For 5G Trials: Know Why

Reliance Jio, which is known for its tariff plans, is likely to bring affordable 5G services to the country. Notably, the telecom operator does not want to rely on third parties for conducting 5G trials in the country. This means Jio does not want to depend on foreign companies for the trials and for the network equipment.

This is quite surprising that Reliance Jio launched 4G services with the help of Samsung. However, this time Jio wants to reduce its dependence on foreign players and for cost-related advantages.

Reliance Jio Join Hands With Qualcomm

Reliance Industries Limited recently shared that its Jio platform has partnered with Qualcomm technologies. Under this partnership, both firms want to manufacture 5G equipment in the country.

Notably, Reliance Jio has already developed a 5G radio and end-to-end 5G stack. Additionally, the company announced that it has already tested 5G radio and core solutions, which will allow Jio to offer cost-effective services.

For the unaware, the Department of Telecommunication has allowed 5G trials in the urban and rural areas of the country. The telecom operator is planning to test its 5G technology but is expected to conduct trials with Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nokia.

"Reliance Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack, making it affordable and available everywhere," RIL said in its annual report.

Reliance Jio Upcoming 5G And 4G Smartphones

Apart from testing 5G networks on its own, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is planning to bring 4G and 5G smartphones into the country. The company is likely to make an announcement on June 24th, 2021. The upcoming 5G smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs. 5,000, whereas 4G handset might be available under Rs. 4,000.

Additionally, the company joined hands with Google and Qualcomm to bring devices into the country. It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio is known for its free calling and cheap data prices. In fact, it is leading the Indian telecom sector with more than 420 million users; however, its plans to offer cost-effective 5G services will help the telco to get new users onboard.

