Why Is BSNL Not Conducting 5G Trials In India?

The Department of Telecommunication has recently allocated spectrum to MTNL to conduct trials in the country. The telecom operator has joined hands with C-DoT to test the services in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. This update comes a month after DoT approved spectrum for Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

However, the question arises here, why another state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has not been given a spectrum for the trials despite it is trying to get a 4G spectrum from the Government.

BSNL Focus 4G Services

It is worth noting that BSNL is focussing on the 4G network and it has not made any announcement on the 5G services. The telecom operator has also come up with a Hybrid 4G tender, where it is waiting for Proof of Concept from Indian companies.

Besides, several companies have submitted Expression of Interest for the BSNL 4G tender. However, the telecom operator is looking at all submissions of companies. Notably, the company wants Indian companies to upgrade 57,000 sites, while the rest of the 3G sites will be given to foreign players.

Interestingly, BSNL has been asked to domestic vendors for the services, whereas Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are free to join hands with Nokia, Samsung,

Ericsson, and Indian players. The ministry has excluded Huawei and ZTE in the 5G trials. Both companies have not been included in the trusted partner list. However, now both vendors want to access the trusted portal list of the Government.

"Huawei is following the process as mandated by the authority. The partners are doing the same. it will wait and watch how it unfolds and if they reject anyone. Huawei has not been banned and they [government] have no intention to do it under the National Security Directive," a source familiar with the matter said.

BSNL 5G Trials In India

It is worth mentioning that BSNL wants to offer 4G services to the customer first, then it might start looking at the upcoming technology. Additionally, BSNL is yet to apply for the 5G trials in the country, but still, the telecom operator needs to go through all procedures to get the spectrum, which seems that the telco might miss the 5G bus.

