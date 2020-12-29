Just In
Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vi Might Launch Mobile Identity Services By End Of First Half 2021
All private players are planning to come up with new initiatives to help their customers. Under this new initiative, these private players are reportedly planning to bring new mobile identity services, which will automatically replace the OTP method. Currently, OTP is important for making payments and other things.
However, now Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are working on this initiative called Mobile Identity. In fact, private players are likely to offer this service by the end of the first half of the next year, reports Economic Times. The report said that this process is already under trial.
Telcos Looking For Partnership For Mobile Identity Feature
Meanwhile, these private players are planning to join hands with Route Mobile to offer these identity services. As per Route Mobile, website, these services are quite secure and can offer a universal log-in solution. It also enables users to login into the websites and apps without any password. Additionally, the company claims that these services are safe and users can access the service without any personal information.
"Route Mobile will offer these services to enterprises directly. On the one hand, we build the identity layer by liaising with operators. On the other hand, we offer a unified API (application programming interface) that brands can leverage to enable Mobile Identity services for authenticating users," said Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director at Route Mobile was quoted by the publication.
Here's How These Services Will Work
The company will first ask to identify the operator and authentication. After that, users have to identify themselves with the PIN. Then, end-users have to confirm the authentication via a single or dual channel. In case the authentication process fails, then it will be sent back to DSP.
