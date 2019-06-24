ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Wi-Fi Zone Launched

    By
    |

    India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched 'Airtel Wi-Fi Zone' for its prepaid subscribers.

    Airtel Wi-Fi Zone Launched: Check All The Details Here

     

    According to a TelecomTalk report, under this service, the telco is silently crediting 20GB of data for users who recharge with prepaid above Rs. 399.

    The newly launched service is available in public places like Airports, Colleges, Hospitals, Retail shops, and Corporate Parks.

    However, there is a catch as the telco is providing this facility to prepaid users only and it is unavailable for postpaid subscribers. In fact, prepaid users can easily connect themselves with the Wi-Fi Zone by tapping on the " My Wi-Fi" tile in their Airtel Thanks application.

    Launches 4G Services In Lakshadweep

    Airtel Wi-Fi Zone Launched: Check All The Details Here

    Airtel has recently launched its 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands and now the company has become the first mobile operator to launch high-speed data services on the tropical archipelago, which is now connected to the digital superhighway.

    According to Airtel its 4G services will enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads, and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on state-of-the-art 4G network.

    It will also give a major boost to the local economy. Lakshadweep is also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access seamless mobile broadband connectivity over the Airtel 4G network. Starting today, Airtel 4G is LIVE across Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

     

    Upgraded 4G On The 2100 Mhz Band

    Airtel Wi-Fi Zone Launched: Check All The Details Here

    Airtel has recently upgraded its 4G network in Jammu & Kashmir with the deployment of LTE 2100 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

    Furthermore, the telco Jammu & Kashmir now has a strong spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 2100 Mhz (LTE 2100), and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) to offer world-class 4G services to customers.

    Despite the fact Airtel is in loss the telco is giving a tough fight to all telecom operators by launching new offers and plans on a daily basis to attract more users. Thats also means the company is taking many steps to retains its users which is beneficial for consumers.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel 4g wi-fi
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue