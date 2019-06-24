Airtel Wi-Fi Zone Launched News oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched 'Airtel Wi-Fi Zone' for its prepaid subscribers.

According to a TelecomTalk report, under this service, the telco is silently crediting 20GB of data for users who recharge with prepaid above Rs. 399.

The newly launched service is available in public places like Airports, Colleges, Hospitals, Retail shops, and Corporate Parks.

However, there is a catch as the telco is providing this facility to prepaid users only and it is unavailable for postpaid subscribers. In fact, prepaid users can easily connect themselves with the Wi-Fi Zone by tapping on the " My Wi-Fi" tile in their Airtel Thanks application.

Launches 4G Services In Lakshadweep

Airtel has recently launched its 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands and now the company has become the first mobile operator to launch high-speed data services on the tropical archipelago, which is now connected to the digital superhighway.

According to Airtel its 4G services will enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads, and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on state-of-the-art 4G network.

It will also give a major boost to the local economy. Lakshadweep is also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access seamless mobile broadband connectivity over the Airtel 4G network. Starting today, Airtel 4G is LIVE across Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

Upgraded 4G On The 2100 Mhz Band

Airtel has recently upgraded its 4G network in Jammu & Kashmir with the deployment of LTE 2100 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

Furthermore, the telco Jammu & Kashmir now has a strong spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 2100 Mhz (LTE 2100), and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE) to offer world-class 4G services to customers.

Despite the fact Airtel is in loss the telco is giving a tough fight to all telecom operators by launching new offers and plans on a daily basis to attract more users. Thats also means the company is taking many steps to retains its users which is beneficial for consumers.

