Dhanbad has highest 4G availability in India with 95.3%, way above Mumbai, Delhi: OpenSignal News oi-Priyanka Dua Patna won our comparison of 20 of India's largest cities by 4G Availability nearly a year ago and has increased its score by close to 2 percentage points in that time.

India's coal capital Dhanbad scored 95.3 percent in Opensignal's measurements for 4G availability. The other was Ranchi, Dhanbad's neighbor and the state capital of Jharkhand, which scored 95.0 percent in 4G availability.

It also mentions that Srinagar was just shy of the 95 percent mark with a 4G availability score of 94.9 percent while Raipur, scored 94.8 percent in our measurements, followed by Patna with 94.5 percent.

Delhi and Mumbai were in the lower half of the table, neck-and-neck with scores just shy of 90 percent, behind Hyderabad's 90.5 percent. Bangalore was mid-table on 92.3 percent, while Ahmedabad scored 92.7 percent.

In Opensignal's most recent India Mobile Network Experience report, we found Jio's national 4G Availability score was a remarkable 96.7 percent - over 20 percentage points ahead of its main rivals.

The world's first "super-disruptor", Jio stunned the mobile world with its revolutionary free data offerings, amassing over 100 million subscribers in just 6 months. But its rivals have reacted. All of India's key operators continue to aggressively invest, while the merger of Vodafone and Idea is set to create India's largest operator, further disrupting the market.

Furthermore, Opensignal said 4G Availability metric is not a measure of coverage or the geographic extent of a network. It measures what proportion of time our users with a 4G device and subscription can get a network connection, in the places they most commonly visit. So when we say an operator has a 4G Availability score of 95 percent, that means our LTE users on that network were connected to 4G services 95 percent of the time.