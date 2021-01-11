How To Get 420GB Data From BSNL For 84 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has several prepaid and postpaid plans that ship dozens of benefits to its customers. The company offers plans between 28 days and 84 days, which is similar to Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. However, its plans that BSNL plans are quite pocket friendly and ships several benefits in comparison to private players. Similarly, the operator is planning to launch 4G services is offering 5GB data per day for Rs. 599. On that track, we are listing benefits of Rs. 599.

Details Of Rs. 599 BSNL Prepaid Plans

For the unaware, the plan of Rs. 599 is known as an unlimited combo plan. This plan is providing messages, data, and calling benefits. It ships 5GB of data per day for 84 days, which means users will get 420GB of data. This plan is offering unlimited calling within the country; however, the website said that users will get only 250 minutes for calling. On the other hand, the company has removed the FUP limit on PV 1, 999, and PV 2,399, which is unlimited data and calling. In addition, this plan is offering 100 messages per day for the entire period. The telecom operator is providing free access to the Zing app until February 28, 2021.

BSNL Offering Free SIM In Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the operator has announced that it is offering free SIM to its new customers in Tamil Nadu. However, customers have to do their first recharge with Rs. 100. To avail of this benefit, users can recharge their plan with Rs. 108, which is expensive than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea as their first plan is priced at Rs. 97.Coming to the BSNL plan of Rs. 108, where you get 250 minutes for calling, 1GB of data per day, and 500 messages for 45 days.

