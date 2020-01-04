Idea Offering Five Add-On Connections With Its Postpaid Plans

ENGLISH

    Following the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone, Idea has launched new offers for its customers. Under these new offers, the company will provide five add on connections. At present, Idea is offering this facility with its three postpaid plans.

    The postpaid plan starts at Rs. 399, where subscribers are getting 40GB data per month, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Besides, users will get access to MyIdea movies and TV app. Another plan is priced at Rs. 499, where the company is providing 75GB data per month along with 100 SMS per day. It includes Amazon Prime benefits to the users. This plan also ships with Idea Secure, which provides security to the phone from viruses.

    Lastly, Rs. 649 postpaid plan, offers 90GB data per month, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers an iPhone Forever program and additional benefits like 200GB carryover data for the entire period.

    One of the best parts of these postpaid plans is that users are allowed to add family members. The company has allowed its users to add five members to one bill. In fact, users can save 10 percent on the total bill if they add two members and on more than two connections they will they can 20 percent on the bill.

    Besides, you'll get 10GB more data if you add two connections, and with more than two connections will provide you 20GB more data as a bonus. Currently, such an offer is really new to this industry, even though both Airtel and Vodafone are not offering these benefits.

    It is worth noting that Airtel is offering this benefit with Rs. 1,599 plan. However, users will only get one family add-on connection. It includes speed up to 300Mbps with 600GB data, along with 200 minutes for ISD calls.

    Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
