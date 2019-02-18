Issue of spectrum allotment of 4G services to BSNL being referred to TRAI, says DOT

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) said the issue of spectrum allotment for providing 4G services to BSNL is being referred to TRAI.

"For allotment of 4G spectrum, pursuant to the decision taken in Digital Communications Commission (DCC) meeting held on 05.02.2019, the issue of spectrum allotment for providing 4G services to BSNL is being referred to TRAI to recommend on the issue of administrative allocation, quantum, price, and appropriate frequency band. Further action will be taken on receipt of the said recommendation," DOT said.

In parallel, a comprehensive proposal for revival of BSNL has been prepared, which will be taken up for consideration by competent authorities very soon," it added.

The government will continue to engage with the BSNL management and representatives of the union and associations to support their reasonable demands and to guide the organization towards a revival, DOT further added.

It also hopes that BSNL employees and officers will not jeopardize the interests of their organization by going on strike at a time when it is in their own interest to protect their customer base and revenue by providing uninterrupted, high-quality services.

The DOT said this in response to a three-day strike called by All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

The government said that it recognizes the inherent strength and strategic position of BSNL in the Telecom sector in the country. All efforts are being made and will continue to be made, to make BSNL robust and financially viable.