    MTNL Launches Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan; Reintroduces Two Packs In Mumbai Circle

    By
    |

    MTNL has a very limited presence in the prepaid and postpaid segment. However, the company has announced the launch of a new plan in the Mumbai circle. The newly launched prepaid pack is priced at Rs. 399, and it is valid for 28 days, and it ships 500MB data daily. It is offering unlimited calls (including local and STD). Additionally, you'll get 100 messages per day. On the other hand, the telecom operator has reintroduced two plans.

    MTNL Launches Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan; Reintroduces Two Packs In Mumbai

     

    The first plan is priced at Rs. 1,298 and the other plan is available at Rs. 1,499. In fact, the company has issued a notice on its Mumbai website. These plans are on a promotional basis and valid until November 11, 2020.

    MTNL Rs. 1,298 And Rs. 1,499 Plan: Details

    The Rs. 1,298 prepaid plan is providing 2GB data every day for 270 days. Notably, this pack is only offering data. This means this plan is not offering any talk time and message benefits. The avail the benefit of this pack, users need to send a message to 444, whereas the MTNL Rs. 1,499 pack offers 2GB daily data.

    It also offers unlimited calling benefits. But, users have to pay charges for roaming. This plan also ships 100 messages per day for 365 days. Additionally, users have to pay 3 paise after the data ends. These plans seem good, but they are limited to one circle. So, it would be difficult for the operator to get more subscribers.

    Apart from these plans, the operator is focussing on the enterprise segment to increase its profitability through the segment. Besides, it will focus on bringing new corporates on the platform. The operator has a debt of Rs. 20,000 crore, and it is adopting this strategy to reduce its loans and to pay all penalties. In fact, the operator has asked its employees to use their vehicles for official purposes as it wants to cut the cost of the reimbursements.

    mtnl
    Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 19:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

