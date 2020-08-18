Just In
- 26 min ago Airtel Launches One Plan Services In 13 More Cities
-
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Classic Launched In India For Rs. 399: Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Motorola Razr 5G Appears On TUV Rheinland Certification; 2,633 mAh Battery Confirmed
- 2 hrs ago Jio Pay UPI Service Available For JioPhone Users, Wider Rollout Expected Soon
Don't Miss
- Movies Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover On Starting A Family: Have Left It To God, Open To Adoption
- Automobiles Toyota Launches An All-New Mobility Service In India: Read More To Find Out
- Finance 5 Million Salaried Indians Lost Jobs In July Says CMIE
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar misses his first Maruti 800 car; urges fans to help him lookout for owners
- Lifestyle Sana Khan’s White Sober Suit With Green Dupatta Is What You Can Nail Easily Just The Way She Did!
- News Bengaluru riots: Govt nod to file writ for appointing claims commissioner
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
- Travel Indians Visiting Nepal Will Now Have To Show Their ID cards
MTNL Launches Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan; Reintroduces Two Packs In Mumbai Circle
MTNL has a very limited presence in the prepaid and postpaid segment. However, the company has announced the launch of a new plan in the Mumbai circle. The newly launched prepaid pack is priced at Rs. 399, and it is valid for 28 days, and it ships 500MB data daily. It is offering unlimited calls (including local and STD). Additionally, you'll get 100 messages per day. On the other hand, the telecom operator has reintroduced two plans.
The first plan is priced at Rs. 1,298 and the other plan is available at Rs. 1,499. In fact, the company has issued a notice on its Mumbai website. These plans are on a promotional basis and valid until November 11, 2020.
MTNL Rs. 1,298 And Rs. 1,499 Plan: Details
The Rs. 1,298 prepaid plan is providing 2GB data every day for 270 days. Notably, this pack is only offering data. This means this plan is not offering any talk time and message benefits. The avail the benefit of this pack, users need to send a message to 444, whereas the MTNL Rs. 1,499 pack offers 2GB daily data.
It also offers unlimited calling benefits. But, users have to pay charges for roaming. This plan also ships 100 messages per day for 365 days. Additionally, users have to pay 3 paise after the data ends. These plans seem good, but they are limited to one circle. So, it would be difficult for the operator to get more subscribers.
Apart from these plans, the operator is focussing on the enterprise segment to increase its profitability through the segment. Besides, it will focus on bringing new corporates on the platform. The operator has a debt of Rs. 20,000 crore, and it is adopting this strategy to reduce its loans and to pay all penalties. In fact, the operator has asked its employees to use their vehicles for official purposes as it wants to cut the cost of the reimbursements.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500