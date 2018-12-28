A New Year Gift: Reliance Jio inks video content deal with Disney

The digital app of Reliance Jio, Jio Cinema has partnered with Disney India to offer timeless stories for its users across all age groups.

For the first time ever, the app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the homepage with content spanning across movies, animation, series, and shorts.

Through this association, Jio users can get access to stories ranging from Disney Classics, Pixar animation, movies from Marvel and Star Wars along with a host of international as well as locally created content which they can enjoy on-the-go.

The app also offers a diverse collection of series and movies for kids and teens along with Marvel kids' animation shows.

In addition to this, the app also brings in a unique character customization option where fans can choose from their favorite Disney, Marvel, Pixar or Star Wars character such as Mickey Mouse, Captain America, and Lightening McQueen and browse the entire range of content available on that character.

Moreover, Disney content is available through an exclusive Disney-Jio section on JioCinema's welcome page.

To access Disney content, existing users of Jio will need to download the JioCinema app and perform a one-time activity of sharing a customizable message with their friends on Facebook, Twitter or Whatsapp. New users will need to buy a Jio SIM and follow the same process to gain this access.

For those who are not aware, JioCinema is an on-demand video streaming platform from the house of Reliance Industries Limited. It has over 1 lakh+ hours of exciting content: Movies, TV Shows, Music videos, Clips, trailers and more. Users can enjoy trending and latest movies in preferred languages which include Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Punjabi and Dubbed content.