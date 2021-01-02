Reliance Jio IUC: Airtel And Vi Says All Customers Always Got Free Calls News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since Reliance Jio announced free calls on the other networks, both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) said that voice calls are always free. Notably, Reliance Jio was the only telecom operator that used to charge 6 paise for calling on Airtel, Vi, MTNL, and BSNL.

India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel also issued a statement and said that its customers are already getting free calls and high-speed data on all networks with all prepaid packs. "Airtel mobile customers already enjoy unlimited free calls to all networks with our prepaid bundles and postpaid plans that also offer large dollops of high-speed data. In fact, Airtel has never charged its customers separately for IUC and high-speed calling benefits will continue for our customers without any change," Ajai Puri, COO, Bharti Airtel said.

Notably, all telecom operators are paying IUC charges to each other, when customers make voice calls on the other network. However, this news seems a big relief for Reliance Jio customers as they are allowed to make free calls on all networks.

Similarly, a Vi spokesperson said that "Vi customers have always enjoyed truly unlimited services with Vi Unlimited packs. Customers recharging with Vi Unlimited packs can continue to call their friends and family across all networks without any embargo even on calls made to other networks. Vi customers have never had to take any additional IUC pack. Hence, Vi UL packs remain truly unlimited."

It is worth noting that currently, Reliance Jio plans are quite affordable, and removing IUC from the existing prepaid plans makes them more pocket friendly and the best in comparison to other packs. In fact, Reliance Jio postpaid plans are also offering OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and VIP subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar.

Best Mobiles in India