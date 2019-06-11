DCC May Discuss Relief Package for BSNL, MTNL on June 13: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the apex decision body at the telecom ministry is expected to discuss 5G trials during its meeting on June 13, PTI reported.

"DoT committee on 5G is ready to agree on the allotment of spectrum for trials across all bands at a nominal cost of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 in a band for 1 to 1.5 years. There should be no shortage of spectrum during trials," PTI quoted official.

According to a report, DCC is likely to discuss relief packages for BSNL and MTNL before sending it to the cabinet.

BSNL which has the lowest debt amongst all the telecom operator is looking for 4G spectrum through an equity infusion of Rs. 7000 crore.

BSNL And MTNL Salary Crisis

Both MTNL and BSNL are going through their worst financial crisis. This year in March DOT has also released Rs 171 crore to MTNL for paying salaries to employees.

However, BSNL issued a statement at that time and said, "The salary of BSNL employees in Kerala, J&K and BSNL Corporate office has already been disbursed. The salary for remaining circles shall be disbursed before 21st March 2019 through its internal accruals.

In fact, there was a report by Business Standard that DOT is considering bailout package of Rs 13,000 crore for BSNL.

To recall, the Department of Telecom has also requested state governments not to disconnect their electricity connections.

However, BSNL's CMD Anupam Shrivastava said, "We have cleared 90 percent of the dues for electricity connections. Now around Rs, 250 crores are left, which will be cleared in next 15-20 days. There were some disconnections that took place but all of them have been restored now."

Revival Of BSNL

BSNL has also issued a statement in which the telco mentions that DOT is in the process of finalizing a proposal for revival of BSNL.

It appears that the news reports in question have unnecessarily tried to focus on closure as one of the options for the revival of any PSU which is not in consonance with the current thinking of DoT, BSNL informed

It is clarified and reiterated that DoT would like to see a robust BSNL, duly strengthened and financially viable, dedicated to servicing the nation and playing an important role in the telecom sector.