ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telecom Industry Heading Towards Duopoly, Reliance Jio, Airtel To Rule: Report

    By
    |

    It seems that Vodafone-Idea is in deep trouble as it is not in a position to pay salaries and give bank guarantees. In fact, the telecom operator has recently cleared its stand in front of the Supreme Court that it is unable to clear its spectrum expenses.

    Telecom Industry Heading Towards Duopoly, Reliance Jio, Airtel To Rule

     

    "We are not in a position to give bank guarantees. We don't have money to pay salaries to our employees and meet our expenses. Spectrum is very valuable and can be the best guarantee for payment of our dues," Vodafone-Idea lawyer's Mukul Rohtagi was quoted by PTI. Adding to that, "The value of spectrum can be the best security for payment of dues, and license and spectrum can be canceled if the dues are not paid." However, a new report from BofA Securities claims only two operators, i.e. Reliance Jio and Airtel will remain in the Indian telecom industry.

    "We view SC verdicts negative for Vodafone Idea as it stated it doesn't have money to give bank guarantees. Even in a scenario, VIL gives a guarantee, we see telcos market gravitating towards a dominant two-player," BofA Securities said in a report.

    The report comes after the Supreme Court asked Vodafone-Idea to give a timeline, as 20 years is a very long time to clear the dues. On the other hand, the report suggested that Airtel is doing well, and it is in a better place to clear its dues.

    Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings believes that the Vodafone-Idea might not survive if they don't inject further money in the Indian operations. Besides, it will keep losing its market share in the country.

    Vodafone-Idea Revises Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

    Apart from that, the operator has recently revised its Rs. 98 prepaid plan, and now it is offering more data. After the revision, Rs. 98 is now offering 12GB data for 28 days. Earlier, it used to offer only 6GB data for 28 days. The updated plan is already listed on the company's website.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone idea
    Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X