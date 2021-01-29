Telecom Operators Might Roll Out 5G Network By September News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though the 5G spectrum is not available, the government has allowed telecom players to upgrade their network. The government wants telecom operators to make some changes in the technology; however, operators have to give six months' notice before offering the 5G services.

"In case of switching over to a different technology, while rolling out networks, information regarding the new technology should be given at least six months before any base station is offered for testing," the amendment said. Notably, if any company has managed to get airwaves in the upcoming spectrum auction, then they can provide 5G networks in the coming months.

However, there is a catch. As the government is not selling the 5G spectrum in March, so there are high chances that speed will be restricted. For the unaware, the upcoming auctions will have 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) of the spectrum, including 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz, 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz, and 2500 Mhz. The whole spectrum bands are expected to garner Rs. 3.92 lakh crore.

This development comes soon after India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel demonstrated a 5G network in Hyderabad, which means that its network is ready for the upcoming technology. The company has used its existing 1800 MHz spectrum band for the demonstration. Besides, the telecom operator has used two Oppo 5G enabled smartphones for demonstrating the 5G networks.

5G Smartphone Might Cross 38 Million This Year: Counterpoint

Counterpoint's new research firm pointed out that the 5G smartphone shipment is likely to increase nine times this year due to Apple and OnePlus devices. "These shipments were driven by two brands - OnePlus, the only brand with a 100 percent 5G portfolio, and Apple, which launched the iPhone 12 series with 5G connectivity," Counterpoint said. The research firm also pointed out that both MediaTek and Qualcomm have already launched 5G chipsets.

