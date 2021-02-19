TRAI Data In December: Airtel Adds 4 Million Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Reliance Jio have been adding customers every quarter, while Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is losing users. However, new data released by sector regulator TRAI said that the overall subscriber base in December fell marginally as BSNL, MTNL, and Vi are losing customers.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,175.27 million at the end of November 2020 to 1,173.83 million at the end of December 2020," TRAI telecom subscribers report for December 2020 said.

The data shows that the overall mobile user base has been decreased to 1,153.77 million in December from 1,155.2 million in November as Vi, BSNL, and MTNL lost 5.69 million, 2,52,501, and 6,442 customers during December 2020. On the other hand, Airted and Reliance Jio added four million and 4,78,917 new customers.

Additionally, the TRAI data claims that Airtel has the largest active subscriber base as 97.1 percent of users are using the network. While 90.26 percent of users are using the Vi network and 80.23 percent of users are active on the Reliance Jio network. Only half of the BSNL users are using the network and one-fifth of users of MTNL customers are using the services.

The report also highlighted that Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka reported a decline, while the highest growth received from the Jammu &Kashmir, northeastern region, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam.

Fixed Line Users In India In December: Details

Reliance Jio led the fixed-line user base segment in December. The company added 2,35,317 customers, whereas BSNL lost customers in December. Other players like Airtel, Vi, and Quadrant increased their user base.

TRAI said that BSNL lost 55,909 fixed-line customers and MTNL users lost 23,277 customers. The wireless segment increased the user base with 724.46 million connections. Furthermore, Reliance Jio is serving 410.84 million customers, Airtel has only 179 million customers, Vi has 120.77 million users, BSNL has 26.32 million customers, and ACT Fibernet is offering its services 1.78 million users.

