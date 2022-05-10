Vi Rs. 82 Prepaid Add-On Launched With SonyLIV Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has been launching many new prepaid plans on a timely basis to revise its portfolio for its subscribers. The latest addition to the already existing list of prepaid plans is the Vi Rs. 82 plan that has been launched in India recently. This is an add-on plan that provides users with various benefits, including the premium SonyLIV subscription.

Vi Rs. 82 Prepaid Add-On

The Vi prepaid add-on plan priced at Rs. 82 comes with 14 days of validity. It offers 4GB of data to its users all throughout the validity period. The other benefit of this plan includes the SonyLIV subscription as mentioned above for a period of 28 days, which is longer than the validity of the plan itself.

Besides this, the Vi Rs. 82 add-on also includes access to Vi Movies & TV service within the Vi app, which comprises the entire content library offered by the telco. Notably, the service is bundled with over 450 live TV channels, premium content from OTT apps and live news channels.

The catch is that the SonyLIV premium subscription that is offered to the subscribers of the Vi Rs. 82 prepaid plan is restricted only to mobile users. Those who want to view the content from the OTT service on any other device such as their TV have to subscribe to any of the plans offered by the platform. For those who are unaware, SonyLIV offers three subscription plans - Rs. 299 monthly premium plan, Rs. 699 plan with six months validity, and Rs. 999 plan with an annual validity.

Other New Vi Prepaid Plans

Besides these, the telco recently launched three new prepaid plans in India last month. These include a plan priced at Rs. 98 offering unlimited voice calls and 200MB of data. This plan is valid for a period of 15 days and does not include the free SMS benefit. The other recent plan launched by Vi is the Rs. 195 prepaid plan, which offers 31 days of validity, 2GB of data throughout the validity period and unlimited voice calls.

Another notable plan is the Rs. 185 prepaid plan offering 300 SMS, 2GB of data benefit, and 31 days of validity alongside free access to Vi Movies & TV subscription. Lastly, we have the Rs. 319 prepaid plan from Vi offering 100 SMS per day, 2GB of data per day, and unlimited voice calls. Also, it has a validity of 31 days and comes with the Vi Movies & TV subscription benefit.

Best Mobiles in India