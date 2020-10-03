ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Luanches Rs. 351 Plan Offering 100GB Data For Binge-Watching

    By
    |

    After launching plans under its work from home section, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has announced a new prepaid pack of Rs. 351. The new 4G pack is specially launched for the cricket season, which offers 100GB data for 56 days without any daily data limit.

    Vodafone-Idea Launches Rs. 351 Plan Offering 100GB Data

     

    The new pack is specially designed for students, work from home professionals, and all cricket lovers. "The new Data Pack from Vi offers students, work from home professionals, cricket lovers, as well as gaming enthusiasts a unique package of data stock, network speed and affordability on India's largest, most modern network," said Vi.

    This announcement comes soon after Vodafone-Idea announced new technology that can offer high 4G speed to arrest its declining subscriber base and to attract new users towards its platform.

    Vi had recently launched a new range of prepaid plans. The list includes Rs. 355, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595. Notably, these plans are offering high-speed data along with 50GB, 90GB, and 2GB data per day. In addition, these plans are offering Zee5 subscription for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, and 365 days, respectively. The company has also announced a special pack for Rs. 49, where it is offering a caller tunes facility. These plans are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 69, Rs. 99, and Rs. 249.

    Vodafone-Idea Plans To Increase Tariff Rates Soon

    Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to increase tariff prices of both prepaid and postpaid plans as it believes that tariffs are very low. "Tariffs are still very low, and therefore, pricing revival is critical for the long-term growth of the sector," Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

    In September this year, the company has revamped its brand identity and now it has become Vi. Apart from these developments, the company has reintroduced the updated application.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2020

