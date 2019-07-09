Amazfit GTR Smartwatch Confirms To Launch On July 16 – 24 Days Battery Life And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Huami the company which is known for its fitness tracker is once again announced that it is going to launch a new Amazfit product in the home country China. The company has released a teaser of a smartwatch which says 'Time for the Grand Tour Racing'. The teaser also confirmed a launch on July 16 and the company claims it will deliver a battery life of 24 days in one charge. If this is going to be true then it will beat Huawei Watch GT which is equipped with 420mAh battery and promises 14 days of battery backup.

The teaser was posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and it also confirms that the build quality of the smartwatch will be made up of stainless steel, ceramic and aluminium. The company teaser has not confirmed much about the specifications of the smartphone.

However, we can expect a premium smartwatch from the company along with a bigger AMOLED screen with sports-tracking, heartbeat sensor, sleep tracking, water-resistant body and other features which are common on all the smartwatches. We can expect that the upcoming smartwatch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC which is said to improve the battery performance of the device.

For the pricing, we have to wait for the official release of the smartwatch. Let's see when India will witness the launch.

