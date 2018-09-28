ENGLISH

Apple releases new watchOS 5.0.1 update to fix bugs

Apple release new watchOS 5.0.1 to address some minor bugs. Here is all you need to know.

    Apple on September 27 released its new software update for the Apple Watch. The company has upgraded the watchOS 5 to watchOS 5.0.1. This new update arrives 10 days after the release of the watchOS 5.

    Apple releases new watchOS 5.0.1 update to fix bugs

    One can download the new watchOS 5.0.1 for free with the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone. All you need to do is to head to the setting option tap on the General setting, there you can see Software Update, once the new update is downloaded and install then you are all set to use it.

    Do note that to install the new software on your Apple Watch, make sure your watch has at least 50 percent of battery. Moreover, the Apple Watch needs to be placed on a charger and should be in the range of the iPhone.

    The reason behind releasing the new update is very minor, the watchOS 5.0.1 is released to focus on fixing bugs which are discovered by the users after the rollout of watchOS 5 update. According to Apple's release note, the new update is released to address an issue which is faced by a small number of users.

    Apple releases new watchOS 5.0.1 update to fix bugs

    According to reports, some users have noticed increased exercise minutes after the update. Some users not to receive stand credit in the afternoon and some have witnessed problem which charging their Apple Watch.

    Just to recall the new watchOS 5 update brings a lot of new features including Activity Competitions for challenging friends, a Walkie-Talkie mode with real-time push-to-talk communication, support for Siri shortcuts, new watch faces, and more.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
