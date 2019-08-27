Huami Amazfit GTS, Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Announced – Price, Specs And Features

ENGLISH

    Huami has announced the launch of a slew of smartwatches in the Amazfit lineup. The company has launched two new smartwatches and has announced that another device will be launched in 2020. The latest offerings include Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 and Amazfit GTS.

    Huami Amazfit GTS, Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Announced

     

    The Amazfit GTS features a square dial resembling that of the Apple Watch. It is touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and track up to 19 sports activities. It features aviation grade aluminum alloy meta body. The other one - the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 has a polycarbonate and fiberglass polymer body, four stainless steel buttons, 316L stainless steel bezel, and laser-engraved carbon fiber texture.

    There is a Smart Sports Watch 3 Elite Edition features buttons and bezels made of titanium. It has sapphire glass protection as well. The rubber band of the smartwatch is skin-friendly and durable. Also, there is a Smart Sports Watch 3 Star Wars Limited Edition.

    Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Specifications

    Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 features a 1.34-inch color display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection in the standard variant and sapphire glass protection in the Elite edition. The screen has a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It uses 4GB storage and 512MB RAM and runs Amazfit OS compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

    There is a low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 3 axial geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor and 6-axis accelerometer. The device is water resistant and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, Wi-Fi and other standard aspects. It gets the power from a 3000mAh battery delivering up to 14 hours of battery life.

    Amazfit GTS Specifications

    Amazfit GTS adorns a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels. There are 12 sports mode tracking features and all connectivity aspects and sensors as the Smart Sports Watch 3. This smartwatch uses a 220mAh battery touted to last up to 14 days.

     

    Price And Availability

    Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 is priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,000) while the Elite Edition is priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,000). The Amazfit GTS is priced at 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,000). As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of these devices in the global markets.

    huami news smartwatches
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 23:16 [IST]
