Just In
- 55 min ago Portronics Sound Slick Soundbars With 30W Stereo Speakers, Portable Design Launched in India
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Tizen OS To Compete With Google Android In Smart TV Segment
- 2 hrs ago Google Chrome Is ‘Most Unsafe’ Web Browser, Apple Safari Has Lowest Risk: Which Is The Safest In 2022?
- 2 hrs ago Honor X40 GT Launching on October 13; Snapdragon 888 SoC, Gaming Features Teased
Don't Miss
- Movies Phone Bhoot: Vicky Kaushal Can’t Keep Calm As His ‘Cute-ni’ Katrina Kaif Becomes ‘Bhoot-ni’; Lauds The Trailer
- Lifestyle Cave Of Ved Vyasa : History, Architecture, Celebrations. How To Reach, And Restrictions
- News You're not alone; try these helpline nos if you feel sad or in distress
- Travel Taipei: A Shutterbug's Paradise
- Sports India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, TV Channel, Team News
- Automobiles BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch Tomorrow - Design Sketches Revealed
- Finance 3 US-Based Economists Given Nobel Prize, For Work On Banks
- Education Political Journey of Mulayam Singh Yadav 1939-2022
SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS With 10mm Drivers Launched In India: Specifications, Price
SWOTT, an Indian wearables brand, has introduced its latest AirLIT 004 TWS earphones in India. The new wireless earphones join the AirLIT 005 and AirLIT 006 TWS earbuds, which were launched earlier. SWOTT is a new wearables brand and is trying to capture a pie of the booming wearables market in India.
The brand has also roped in one the best all-round cricketers in the world, Ravindra Jadeja as a brand ambassador for its wearable segment. Mayank Goel, CEO of SWOTT, said, "Aspiring to serve the growing customer demand for reliable and smart electronics, our brand is committed to bringing out affordable make in India products for our customers. With Jadeja on board, we are confident that his association will add value to the brand's core ethics to take up challenges as it comes."
SWOTT AirLIT 004: Features, Specifications
The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS come with a long stem and are in-ear type earbuds. They come with a pebbled-shaped charging case that also displays the charge left. The earphones sport 10mm Dynamic Drivers, which are claimed to deliver a powerful sound.
The SWOTT AirLIT 004 earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.0 and support HGP, A2DP and HFP profiles. It promises a reliable connection and transmission range of up to 10 meters. The earbuds come with Smart Pairing and voice assistant support to perform various functions hands-free. Additionally, it features touch-based controls for volume up/down, mute, next track etc.
The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS earphones pack in a 40mAh battery and the charging case gets a 400mAh battery. The brand claims that the charging case can charge the earbuds fully in an hour. The wireless earphones are IPX4 splash and sweat-resistant. So, you can use them while running, jogging, weight training etc. Just don't take them swimming as they aren't water-resistant.
SWOTT AirLIT 004: Price, Availability
The SWOTT AirLIT 004 earphones come at an introductory price of ₹1099. They can be purchased via Amazon, swottlifestyle.com, and offline retail outlets. The earbuds come in black color.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470