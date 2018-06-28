Xiaomi sells 1 million Mi Band 3 units in 17 days

Xiaomi has introduced its latest fitness band Mi Band 3 last month during an event in China and the fitness tracker went on sale starting June 5. Xiaomi CEO Lei June announced that Xiaomi has sold 1 million units of the Mi Band 3 in only 17 days. This must be a big success for the Mi Band 3 because this is the numbers alone from China.

Mi Band 3 was the most awaited accessories from the company since it been 2 years since the Mi Band 2 was introduced. The fitness tracker comes with a large 0.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels. Compared with its second generation Mi Band 2 which was just 0.42-inch. With the bigger display, Mi Band 3 is capable of displaying more characters including WhatsApp, Facebook or SMS messages, Weather info, caller ID and more.

The fitness tracker comes in two variant one with NFC and the other one is without NFC. The Mi Band 3 variant with NFC will be available in China from September onward.

The bigger display size is aimed to provide a better user experience when it comes to viewing messaging and incoming calls. The Mi Band 3 has a heart rate sensor, water and dust resistant design, and optional NFC. The starting price of fitness tracker is 169 Yuan or about $26(approx. Rs. 1,600).

The Mi Band 3 is powered by a 110mAh battery and comes with a water resistance of 5ATM. The fitness tracker is said to be waterproof up to 50 meters. The wearable comes with motion tracking and health management. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is said to deliver 20 days of battery life as well. The fitness tracker also offers app and call notifications, motion tracking and health management.

Compared to its predecessor the display size is big and now it also comes with NFC support, which was lagging in the Mi Band 2. Indian buyers still need to wait for the fitness tracker to arrive in India markets. We can expect the India price might be somewhere between Rs 2,500-3,000. Let's see how soon we are going to get the device in our hands in India.

