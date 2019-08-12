Syska Reverb C2 Review: Well Rounded Wireless Neckband Under Rs. 3,000

Basic But Snug Fit Design

The neckband is made out of plastic and features an in-ear design attached with tangle-free cables. Despite the plastic material, it offers a rubberized finish allowing a comfortable wearing experience. Moreover, it is lightweight so you can carry it all day long without any fuss.

The physical control keys are placed on the right edge of the neckband. You get the volume rockers that double up as seek buttons and a power Key which can be used to play/pause audio and pair a device and the microUSB charging port.

There is no key on the left edge as it houses the battery. The keys are swift to press and have a bulging design making it easy to operate without looking at them.

The cables connecting the neckband with the earbuds are decent in quality and do not tangle up easily. You can simply throw it in your backpack without worrying about the cables getting messed up. Besides, the snug-fit design makes longer wearing sessions comfortable.

You get some extra ear tips in the retail box which can be used according to the size of your ear. I have used this pair for more than a few hours in a stretch and didn't experience any discomfort. While the design is not funky, it is comfortable and the IPX4 rating protects it from natural elements like water and dust.

Balanced And Rich Audio:

Off late, the audio offered by budget wireless neckbands have improved exponentially. And Syska's offering is no different. It delivers well on audio and performs good in almost every genre. The audio is loud and vocals are clear.

There is no audio leak or distortion at maximum levels which we liked. Bass is on the heavier side but doesn't overpower the overall audio. Listening experience on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime videos is also satisfactory.

You might notice the bass overpowering the vocals slightly on these platforms, but nothing uncomfortably so. Overall, the audio is pleasant and justifies is the price tag.

Calling And Connectivity:

The neckband comes with an in-built microphone which works fine while calling with the person on the other end being able to hear clearly. We didn't notice any audio breakup or connectivity loss during the calls.

It comes with Bluetooth v4.0 and can be connected with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It offers standard connectivity range of 10m and you will not experience any issue within this range. The pairing process is simple and connecting it with a smartphone hardly takes any time.

But keep this in mind that you need to press and hold the pairing key for a few seconds till the notification LED glows red indicating pairing mode. This step is to be followed while pairing a device for the first time.

Battery:

Backup is decent on this pair and it lasts up to 5 hours on a single charge and continuous playbacks. It delivers around 300 hours of standby. As for the charging time, it takes over two hours for the device for a full charge (Zero to 100 percent). You can charge the unit it via any standard microUSB charger.

Our Take:

he Syska Reverb C2 is a good pair of wireless neckband in the sub Rs. 3,000 segment. While this segment has numerous options, the Reverb C2's overall audio and build quality gives it a fair chance against its rivals. We will recommend you this pair if balanced and rich audio with comfortable wear and some funky colors with good built quality is what you seek.