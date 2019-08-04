Syska Introduces BT 670 Boombox Wireless Speaker for Rs. 2,699 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Syska Accessories, has launched the Syska BT670 Boombox wireless speaker in India. It is portable lightweight and is optimal for both indoors and outdoors, the company claims.

The speaker comes with hands-free call button to answer / reject incoming calls, ability to redial last number, play and pause music button, built-in FM radio support, and a microSD card slot. Besides, users can also connect the speaker with any smartphone or music player through the AUX cable and Bluetooth.

Furthermore, it comes with 50mm bass drivers and 500mAh battery that is claimed to last six to seven hours on a single charge. On the connectivity front it has modes like A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and HSP. The Syska Boombox wireless speaker is available in colours such as black, red, green and light blue. The product is available at all leading retail and mobile accessories outlets and is attractively priced at Rs. 2,699/.

"We have witnessed a growing demand for wireless audio accessories such as Bluetooth speakers and wireless earphones in the last few years. Owing to this ever-increasing trend, we have introduced the sleek and stylish BT670 Boombox wireless speaker which is targeted towards music admirers across age groups at a very attractive price range.," Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group, said.

Syska Launches Power Vault 200 Power Bank

The company has recently launched the Power Vault 200 Power Bank. The Power Vault 200 is a multifunctional power bank that comes in White and Black color and is equipped with a large Grade A+ 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery to provide long-lasting support to the charging needs, the company claims.

It comes with multiple connectors like two Standard USBs, One Micro USB for input and one USB type C port for input as well as for output. The product is compatible with a wide range of devices including Laptops, Digital Cameras, Gaming Consoles, iPods, Mp3/Mp4 players, Tablets, PDAs, Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones, Android or iPhones.

