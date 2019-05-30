Syska Beat Pro Earphones Launched: Price, Specification & More News oi-Priyanka Dua It has a multifunction button which can play, pause, control volume, track speed, and answer calls. Besides the Syska Beat Pro comes with 1.2-meter anti-winding round cable

Syska accessories have announced the launch of the Syska HE 1100 Beat Pro earphones in India.

The newly launched earphones come with metal body alongwith high built-in microphone which will provide clarity to listeners.

The earphones have a multifunction button which can play, pause, control volume, track speed, and answer calls. Besides the Syska Beat Pro comes with 1.2-meter anti-winding round cable to give you tangle free experience.

These earphones are compatible with all devices that include mobiles, laptops, gaming, and music devices. For music control - click once, for play/pause - click twice, for next track and click thrice for the previous track.

Furthermore, the earphones are tuned in such a way that they eliminate every unwanted sound. The Beat Pro is available in three variants - small, medium & large.

In addition, buyers will get one year warranty on this product. The earphone comes in two colors - Black and White at a price of Rs. 899/-. The earphones are available on leading e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.

Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, "Today, millennials and gen Z are always on the lookout for earphones that are cool, trendy and available at competitive prices. As the mobile accessories segment is growing at a rapid pace, we have been introducing innovative products on a consistent basis and aim to be a leader in this category. The launch of our latest Beat Pro earphones compliment the style of today's generation and offer them both convenience and affordability at the same time".

The company has also launched a rechargeable LED batten which is an emergency batten and has been designed to solve the problems of power cut during summers.

It provides light even when there is no power. Syska Splendent is a rechargeable batten that comes with light mode selection. The product is portable because of its light weight. The product is priced at Rs. 1100/-.

It comes with international LED lighting solutions for home and offices.

SYSKA LED's compressive list of products includes a variety of bulbs, ceiling lights, spotlights, tube lights, emergency lights, electrical accessories, and strip lights.