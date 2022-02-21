Best Tripods To Buy In India Under Rs. 1,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Most of the smartphones are now capable of recording 4K videos. In fact, some of the high-end smartphones even support 8K video recording. However, recording a video on a hand-held smartphone will result in shaky and blurry images, here where the tripods come into the picture. Tripods are affordable accessories that will let you shoot stable videos.

Not sure which tripod to buy? Here are some of the best tripods that one can buy in India which just costs less than Rs. 1,000. These tripods can be used with smartphones, action cameras, and even digital cameras.

Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder Price: Rs. 394

Key Specs Material: Aluminium Alloy,Three-Way Head:The tripod's three-way head allows for ultimate versatility. Easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape--and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. Turn the knobs to secure. The tripod also allows for full panoramic possibilities with its 360-degree swivel function.

Color: Black,Universal Phone Holder: This is a 100% Brand new with excellent quality, phone bracket is automatic elastic, stretch can clip 5.4-8.8cm width's phone. Phone bracket is adjustable and lightweight, easy to use and carry with. With standard tripod hole, you can install in any 1/4" tripod stand.

Level tester:This tripod equiped with level tester, which can detect and adjust the horizontal position of it. When the ground is not level, you can recognize it immediately and adjust the tripod leg to keep level.

Package Contents: 1 Camera Mobile Phone Stand Holder

Special Features: Features with a pan-tilt-swivel head with bubble leave; Special Features2: 3 Section Legs, extendable legs Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod Price: Rs. 749

Key Specs Weighs just over a pound. Extends to 22", 30", 40" and 50". Minimum Height: 16". Carrying case included.. Centre Shaft Jacking System:Turn this button lightly to control jacking system. When the button is loose, the center shaft can up and down easily. When the button turn to tight, the height can be fixed. Camera can up and down smoothly and moving stably. The fully extended length can up to 105cm.

Easy attachment & padded grip to avoid cellphone damage / Adjustable phone adapter fits all phone with a maximum stretch width of 3.4".

Built-in bubble view levels and 3-way head to allow for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options.

Compatible with all video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, projector, GoPro devices, smart phone adapters, and scopes.

3-Section, Lever-Lock Legs: Uneven terrain? Need to frame the shot just so? The tripod effortlessly accommodates custom set-ups thanks to its lever-lock legs, each with three extendable sections.

Easy attachment & padded grip to avoid cellphone damage / Adjustable phone adapter fits all phone with a maximum stretch width of 3.4". DIGITEK® (DTR 260 GT) Gorilla Tripod Price: Rs. 399

Key Specs Heavy Duty: The Gorillapod mobile tripod is made of high quality ABS. Making it a very heavy duty product and giving it an exponentially longer life, as compared to other plastic based camera tripod. Ensuring that even with a very rough usage your mobile phone, camera, phone, DSLR and tripod stand are safe. If Shooting in rough conditions and environments you have a peace of mind that everything will be safe. Maximum load: 1kg

Rotating Sphere: An Anodised finishing rotating sphere in tripods for mobile or gorilla tripod ensures that you get a great load bearing capacity for your dslr camera, mobile tripod, DSLR tripod, gopro tripod. Along with an accurate angle lock. Which ensures that your phone stands can take photos at angles that you desire and will stay in that angle as long as needed. Which also ensures that no matter how heavy your device, the tripods is comfortable and can be used for a long duration.

Portable & Lightweight: A portable design ensures that you can carry and use your mini tripods for mobile effortlessly throughout the day. ABS makes the mini tripod exceptionally lightweight and durable. It is perfect for a long day of gorillapod tripod shooting. Being a camera stand tripod you can also view your mobile phone or DSLR camera recorded videos in rough and unstable environments. With a peace of mind that your tripods for mobile, dslr camera and mobile phone will be safe.

Clasp Lock: A clasp based lock brings in the tripod an easy to lock and accurate angle mechanism, to help you lock in the exact angle you desire for your tripod for dslr camera. It ensures that the angle for your gorillapod tripod for mobile remains exactly how you like, even after hours of usage. The clasp is made of a fail proof mechanism which will ensure your phone tripods never looses the angle while shooting a time-lapse type view.

Mobile Attachment and Bluetooth Remote for DSLR, Action Cameras & Smartphones DIGITEK® (DTR 455 LT) Tripod Price: Rs. 699

Key Specs Three way head allows you to easily change the orientation of the camera from portrait to landscape--and almost any angle in between with the handy tilt motion. Turn the knobs to secure. The tripod also allows for full panoramic possibilities with its 360-degree swivel function.

Aluminium alloy legs with nonslip rubber feet which include three flip locks for adjusting the height of each leg in seconds, which works great outdoor on uneven surfaces. This tripod weighs 0.48 kgs with the maximum operable load of upto 3 Kgs. Adjusts to your comfort it comes with a maximum height of 4.26 feet & foldable height of 1.47 feet.

Capture vivid, professional-style photographs with help from this Digitek DTR 455 LT Lightweight Tripod. It's a useful accessory for both, novice and professional photographers alike, this handy tripod accommodates a wide range of digital, video and still cameras and comes loaded with user-friendly features. Compatible with most video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, GoPro devices, Smartphone adapters and scopes.

Made of strong yet lightweight aluminum, the tripod transitions effortlessly from one spot to another and transports easily. The tripod offers a collapsible design where the handle rotates down, the legs contract and everything folds in, creating a short, compact size. The tripod fits neatly into the provided zippered bag for easy portability and safe storage.

When it comes to image quality, the one piece of gear everyone recommends is Digitek DTR 455 LT Tripod. With its stable camera support opens up all sorts of possibilities in terms of low-light shooting, long exposures, panning shots, panoramas and more. Tygot Lightweight & Portable Portable 7 Feet (84 Inch) Long Tripod Stand Price: Rs. 499

Key Specs Comes with shock absorption springs mechanism that protects equipment and fingers from damage & requires less efforts to assemble and disassemble. It's all 3 sections are secured with flip locks for better hold and slip free experience.

This must have light stand is strong enough to hold most equipment yet compact and light weight enough for travel. Made of strong yet lightweight aluminum, this Light stand transitions effortlessly from one spot to another and transports easily. This Light stand offers a collapsible design where the handle rotates down, the legs contract and everything folds in, creating a short, compact size.

Capture vivid, professional-style photographs under perfect light with help of Digitek Light stand DLS009 FT. From a novice to a professional anyone can use this equipment. Compatible with most ring lights, light lamps, reflectors, umbrellas, Flash units, etc.

This handy Light stand accommodates a wide range of most light lamps, reflectors, umbrellas and comes loaded with user-friendly functions.

This light stand gives you a chance to discover endless lighting possibilities. Widely compatible with studio lights, flash units, ring lights, led video lights, LED panels reflectors, umbrellas, light lamps, projectors etc. Thus helps you target the light to your subject at any angle. Perfect for indoor / outdoor shooting, live streaming, video calling, flat lay & more. Tygot Gorilla Tripod/Mini (13 Inch) Tripod Price: Rs. 366

Key Specs LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT: Weighs just over a pound. Extends to 22", 30", 40" and 50". Minimum Height: 16". Carrying case included.. Centre Shaft Jacking System:Turn this button lightly to control jacking system. When the button is loose, the center shaft can up and down easily. When the button turn to tight, the height can be fixed. Camera can up and down smoothly and moving stably. The fully extended length can up to 105cm.

UNIVERSAL CELLPHONE HOLDER: Easy attachment & padded grip to avoid cellphone damage / Adjustable phone adapter fits all phone with a maximum stretch width of 3.4".

LEVEL INDICATOR: Built-in bubble view levels and 3-way head to allow for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options.

WIDELY COMPATIBLE: Compatible with all video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, projector, GoPro devices, smart phone adapters, and scopes.

3-Section, Lever-Lock Legs: Uneven terrain? Need to frame the shot just so? The tripod effortlessly accommodates custom set-ups thanks to its lever-lock legs, each with three extendable sections.

Key Specs The mini tripod works with most Smartphones, GoPro, DSLR and compact cameras

High quality tripod equipped with non skid rubber feet for extra solid grip , even in a tilted position.

Digitek Portable Mini Tripod with 3 Leg Base for All Mobile phones Photron 13 Inch Flexible GorillaPod Tripod Price: Rs. 400

Key Specs DESIGN - The tripod allows your phone to be mounted on a flat desktop or uneven surface, making it the best option for recording wonderful moments. The design of OCTOPUS legs can be twisted into any shape, wrap it on the tree, bike, lamp, chair

FLEXIBLE LEGS - The tripod legs can be bent into different shapes and stand stably on uneven places. Or you can wrap it on desk, table, around the tree branch and so on

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT - This tripod is perfect to throw in your bag. Every cameraman needs a tripod, Compact in size and convenient to carry. Enables extra security to ensure your camera is safely attached

SPECIFICATIONS - * Length max height: 10 inch / 260mm, * Net weight: 170g, * Load capacity: 1.5kg, * plate with 1/4" screw

This flexible Octopod POD 400 with mobile holder is designed in India WeCool Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Sticks with Wireless Remote and Tripod Stand, Price: Rs. 549

Key Specs Ultra Light Selfie Stick can be used to Take selfies or capture your favourate videos. This multifunction tripod with selfie stick weighs only 113 Grams.. Rubber Grip : No

This is a Bluetooth Enabled selfie Stick for Mobile Phone. Just click the wireless remote to capture the photo

Use this Selfie Stand to Watch your favorite videos or conduct Online Meetings

This Selfie Sticks for All phone is compatible with all smartphones of 4 Inches to 6.5 Inches dimensions.

Bluetooth Selfie Stick is provided with a tiny wireless remote that can be connected to your phone and can be used up to about 15 Ft

WeCool Mobile Selfie Stick is compact and foldable. It can be Extended up to 60 Cms long

Selfie Stand for Mobile Phone can be Rotated to 360 degree + 220 Degree Angular Adjustment Hoteon Mobilife Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick with Wireless Remote and Tripod Price: Rs. 539

Key Specs Yep, screwing a monopod selfie stick with a heavy tripod, is a pain. Our lightweight foldable selfie stick was designed to eliminate this to make a ordinary Selfie Stick lighter but more functional.

Gently slide the WIRELESS REMOTE from stick .It takes 3 seconds to make the TRIPOD appear just simply unfold the bottom part of the selfie stick. Ingenious design which makes the tripod open or close in one step. Fantastic way to start your selfie happiness.

Extendable length from 10 inches to 23.6 inches so you can choose your desired length.Compact pocket size design, which is easy to carry. With 270°rotation, you simply twist the cradle head or phone holder to take photos, video call or live broadcasting , to meet your different needs, or situation

The Selfie Stick is suitable for Most Smart Phone in Market, IPhone x 8 6 7 Plus Android Samsung Galaxy S7 S8 Blackberry Huawei etc. No Need to Worry About Incompatibility Issues. Fits 3.5-6.2'' screen devices like iOS & Android and Samsung.(no need to download extra APP.)

Using With CR1632 (120mah) Replaceable Lithium Metal Cell for The Remote, Last Up 7500 photos can taken and Convenient Replace, also you can easily Buy This Battery in Market.

