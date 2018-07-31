ENGLISH

UPTO 60% off on bOAT Music Accessories: Headphones, Bluetooth Speaker and more

    Boat music gadgets sales have been growing more since last few years, and has led to the increase of manufacturers in this area. Some devices come with different features, based on the different price segments. So, manufacturers have put these devices into categories like: budget oriented, mid-range and high-end.

    Moreover, the tremendous growth in technology has enabled manufacturers to come up with more sophisticated gadgets. These gadgets because of its much advanced features, fall into a category called- "Ultra-premium".

    This is a situation where upto 60% off on these devices comes as a benefit to a common consumer. The Giant e-commerece Flipkart avails different kinds of offers and good discount rates on these products. And these products can be purchased online at the best offered price.

    If you have a plan to purchase new audio products and budget is a constraint then here are some interesting discounts and offers for you. Flipkart, has organised a sale for audio products which includes Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more.

    As part of the sale, the company is also giving cash back on the purchases made using Flipkart Pay Later. So, if you want a new pair of headphones or Bluetooth speaker then here are some offers you can consider.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
