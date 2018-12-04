Grab Samsung 512GB EVO Plus microSD card at Just Rs 4,999: Know how

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its EVO APLus 512GB microSD Card in India for Rs 22,990. But now the company has come up with a new offer where it is offering the same 512GB microSD card for just Rs 4,999. The company is giving a flat discount of 78 per cent which is Rs 17,900. But there is a catch, the offer is only valid for the buyers of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that too 512GB variant.

The newly launch EVO Plus 512GB microSD is capable of recording up to 24 hours of 4K UHD video, and if you are shooting video in Full HD then you have at least 78 hours. It also has a high reading and writing speeds of up to 100 MB/s and 90 MB/s, respectively. Moreover, it sports 4-Proof Technology, which makes it water, magnet, X-ray and temperature proof.

Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, "Galaxy Note9 is a true performance powerhouse, meant for those who 'Want-it-all'. With the 1TB ready Galaxy Note9, we continue our philosophy of meaningful innovation and deliver unmatched performance to our users. Consumers no longer need to worry about what to delete from their phone and can let their performance and imagination go to the next level."

You can grab the Galaxy Note9 512GB in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper color options. The current price of the smartphone is Rs 84,900, you can grab the phone across selected offline stores and e-commerce portals. Moreover, you can also get an exchange value of Rs 9,000 on a selected old smartphone. If you are an HDFC credit card or debit cardholder then you will receive a cashback of Rs 6,000.

The company has also announced a unique social media "1TB challenge". The challenge will start from this week, Samsung is inviting people from across India to share their memories of 2018. Participants can share memories via WhatsApp, the three lucky winners will be given the Galaxy Note9 device for free.