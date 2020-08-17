ENGLISH

    Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse Launched For Rs. 1,995

    By
    |

    Logitech is known for offering high-quality gaming accessories like controllers, keyboards, and mouse. The company has now launched the Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse, which is one of the most affordable gaming mice from the brand.

    Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse Launched For Rs. 1,995

     

    It comes with a compact design and has a six-button layout. It is also powered by a new sensor that offers a peak DPI of 8000 for an improved cursor movement and tracking experience. It also comes with RGB lighting with support for up to 16.8 million colors with different brightness levels.

    The company says that the Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC mouse can communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second, which is eight times faster than a non-gaming mouse. It does come with a metal spring button that improves the click and scroll experience.

    Additionally, the mouse can be configured using Logitech's G HUB software. It also has an onboard memory that can save the custom preferences within the device and one might not have to set up everything while using the mouse with a different computer.

    The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC also comes with two years of the limited warranty and just weighs 86.2 grams. As per the styling, it is available in two colors and the white variant comes with a white USB cable, whereas the black one has a black USB cable. It can be used with both Windows and macOS computers without any issue.

    Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Pricing And Availability

    The Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC is already on sale for Rs. 1,995 and available on Amazon. Considering the features, the G102 is not a mouse for serious gamers, as models like G502 Hero offers better specifications with more buttons. However, this is an affordable option, for those who want a mouse for both regular usage and gaming.

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
