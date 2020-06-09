Exclusive: Logitech G To Bring New Products To Help Gaming Community In India Features oi-Vivek

Logitech G is a brand known for premium and high-performance gaming accessories such as mouse, keyboard, headphones, and microphones. The brand has launched a lot of products over the last couple of years in India and is planning to bring more products to the country in the coming days.

We had a chance to interact with Mr. Dhiraj Soni, Head-Marketing, Gaming & Streaming Category, Logitech India on how the company is performing in the country and what is the future plan and here are some of the responses that we received from him.

How Is Logitech G Keeping The Gaming Momentum High In India With Its Play@Home Campaign?

The gaming industry has been evolving considerably in the last few years across both mobile and PC. It is primarily driven by greater acceptance of gaming as a profession and increased awareness about esports becoming a part of international sporting events. The increased number of Esports events that are happening as a part of the yearly calendar in India and the availability of a portfolio of products including high-end hardware is further enhancing the gaming experience & recognition for the community.

Increased access to affordable, hi-speed data that gives you the connectivity to play anywhere, anytime, is fuelling it further. This is where our current initiative of Play@home resonates well with gamers across segments. They spend more time playing from home, connecting with friends over games, practicing and training along with their team members, and competing in online tournaments.

It is the Logitech gaming ecosystem be it the G102 gaming mouse, G213 Gaming Keyboard, and the G331 Gaming headset for beginners, or the world’s best selling gaming mouse the G502 Hero along with state of the art mechanical keyboard G512 for the gaming enthusiasts that are enhancing Gaming experiences.

To take it even further, reaching out and sharing the excitement, the Blue range of microphones are enabling streamers to stream high-quality audio along with the high-quality video- all from the safe confines of their homes. So with the Play@Home campaign, we are bringing the gaming community closer through virtual tournaments & partnership with gaming influencers & streamers.

Is LogitechG Planning To Bring Back The Esports Tournaments, What's The Road-Map For That?

In the past, Logitech G has joined forces with esports teams to run tournaments and continues to collaborate with top gamers around the world to help design a gaming product that lets you game like a pro. However, at this point, priority for Logitech G in the Indian market is to cater to the growing potential of gaming and work consistently towards bringing the latest innovation-driven products to delight the customers. We are currently committed to our gaming accessories and streaming ecosystem through Blue Microphones to provide a wholesome gaming experience.

How Is Logitech G Riding The Gaming Wave That Has Seen A Major Surge In The Last Few Months?

Logitech G is best placed to enable the Gaming ecosystem in the country. With a portfolio across price points and sub-categories of mouse, keyboard, and headsets, Logitech G is continuously striving to bring the latest technology and products to the consumers. Our portfolio also includes wheels, controllers, gamepads to further enhance even the console gaming experience. All this is coming alive in sustained online engagement with Streamers, Gaming platforms & communities through online events & tournaments.

What Are The Upcoming Products From Logitech G This Year?

Logitech has been consistently introducing leading technology products in India. We are committed to enabling the gaming ecosystem in the country and drive growth in the category. After launching the G Pro and G Pro X headsets in November 2019 in India, we introduced the Blue range of Microphones for streamers- Yeti and Snowball iCE recently. Blue Yeti and Blue Snowball iCE are versatile plug-n-play microphones with studio-like quality and apt for gaming live streams. We will continue to bring the latest technologies and products for the esports & gaming community in India.

Best Mobiles in India