OnePlus Type-C Bullets headphones launched; will be available in Q4

OnePlus is highly anticipated to unveil the OnePlus 6T, the next generation flagship killer in October. While we are a month away from the announcement, the company has launched the upgraded USB Type-c version of the Bullets V2 headphones. Until now, there were speculations that the latest version of the Bullets headphones will be announced alongside the 6T.

The OnePlus Type-C Bullets headphones is priced at Rs. 1,499, which is Rs. 300 higher than the cost of the OnePlus Bullets V2. This new headphones will be available via both online and offline, stated the company.

The Bullets V2 in-ear headphones was launched in India in 2016. It came soon after the launch of the Apple Airpods launch alongside the iPhone 7.

OnePlus Type-C Bullets headphones

Though this new accessory will be an upgraded version of the Bullets V2, it will still retain the metal design of the wired headphones. The details of the earphones are crafted with attention to detail, which OnePlus is known for. The company has added aramid fibre to the wire to make it more durable and resistant to stretches.

Going by its name, this new accessory will feature a USB Type-C interface rather than a 3.5mm headphone jack. This makes us believe that the OnePlus 6T will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack that was so far seen on the OnePlus smartphones. The company sites that the Type-C headphones will ensure minimal loss of quality and a superior audio output.

The company has already confirmed that it will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T. So long the company had retained the headphone jack due to the growing adoption to Type-C among users. Citing an internal survey, the company claimed that 59% of its users are switching the wireless headsets in 2018. And, the number of users of in-jack headphones has dropped significantly.

This new accessory will have a high-end and professional DAC by Ciruss Logic and will feature a higher dynamic range, low noise floor and higher signal to noise ratio than its predecessor.