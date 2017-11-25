Sony launches new noise cancellation headphones in India starting from Rs. 14,990

Sony has expanded its lineup of noise cancellation headphones in India. The company announced the launch of four new wireless headphones starting from Rs. 14,990 in the country.

The four new models of noise cancellation wireless headphones from Sony are WH-1000XM2, WH-H900N, WH-1000X, and WI-1000X priced at Rs. 29,990, Rs. 18,990, Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 21,990 respectively. If you don't remember, these new noise cancellation headphones were launched back at the IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin. Of these, the WF-1000X is meant to rival the Apple AirPods.

Of these, the WH-1000X and WI-1000X are already available in India and the other two will go on sale from December 14. All the Sony noise cancellation headphones will be available in a Black color variant while only the WH-1000MX2 will be available in both Black and Gold colors.

Notably, the Sony WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X headphones feature atmospheric pressure optimizing feature that will optimize their noise cancellation performance depending on the air pressure, claimed a Sony official during the launch of these headphones.

Three models including WH-1000XM2, WF-1000X, and WI-1000X will feature the integrated technology from Sony called Sense Engine. This technology will offer an adaptive sound control in order to deliver a personalized experience for all types of audio such as ambient sound and music depending on the environment.

When it comes to the battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM2 is said to last for up to 40 hours with the cable or 30 hours when it is used wirelessly. The Quick Charge feature lets the headphones get charged with up to 70 minutes of battery life in just 10 minutes. The Sony WF-1000X headphones have charging case similar to the Apple AirPods with nine hours of usage.

Also, two models such as the WH-1000XM2 and WH-H900N have the Quick Attention Mode offering a smart way to control the listening experience while the users are on the go.

In addition to these noise cancellation headphones, Sony has also come up with a companion app called Headphones Connect app that can detect the environment in which the user is using the headphones in and use the accelerometer to find out the user's activity. This way, the app can fine tune the headphone to render a great listening experience to the user.