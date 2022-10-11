ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor With 24-inch IPS, 1ms Response Launced In India

Taiwanese brand, ViewSonic, has added a new ViewSonic VX2405 gaming monitor to its portfolio in India. The gaming industry is booming in India and is expected to reach $5 Billion by 2026. Brands such as ViewSonic are now bringing in their gaming-focused computer peripherals to attract gamers and streamers in India. Its new ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD gaming monitor offers a 24-inch display, 144Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, and just 1ms response time, among other features.

ViewSonic India commented at the launch, 'The new gaming monitor, VX2405-P-MHD offers a range of features with brilliant display quality and is perfectly designed for an effortless and life-like gaming experience.'

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD: Features, Specifications

The ViewSonic-P-MHD gaming monitor has dimensions of 19 x 54 x 41 cm and comes with very slim bezels on the sides. It comes in black color and weighs around 3.5kg. The monitor sports a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD (1920x 1080). The 144Hz screen refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time promise a smooth and flicker-free experience in fast-paced action and racing games.

Furthermore, the ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD features an 80M:1 dynamic contrast ratio. The company's SuperClear IPS panel offers punchy colors and enhanced contrast for immersive gaming and video-watching experience. It is loaded with AMD's FreeSync Premium feature that promises to reduce latency and screen tearing. The company says that users can utilize its ViewMode presets developed for specific tasks such as gaming, editing, and movies.

Some other noteworthy features on the ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD gaming monitor include a DisplayPort, HDMI, Kensington lock, a 3.5mm audio port, and 2W dual stereo speakers. The monitor is bundled with a 1.5 meter power cable, a 1.5 meter HDMI cable, and a quick start Guide. You can use this monitor with both Windows and macOS operating systems.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD: Price, Availability

The latest ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD gaming monitor comes at a price tag of ₹24,930. But, the company is offering special cash discounts on the monitor. You can get one for just ₹12,499 during Amazon India's 'Great Indian Festival' event. Additionally, you can avail of discounts on ICICI and Axis bank credit cards.