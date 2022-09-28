Ather Energy Sets Up Experience Center In Kolkata

Ather's new experience center is built in association with Steller Automobiles of Kolkata. Stellar Automobiles is located on Park Street and will showcase and sell the Ather 450X Gen 3 and the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 at its outlet. Additionally, they will provide detailed information on the technology that drives the Ather electric scooters. Customers can book test rides from the comfort of their homes before visiting the experience center.

Shloke Sen, Managing Director, Stellar Automobiles Pvt Ltd, said,"We at Steller Automobiles Private Limited are delighted to be a part of the Ather family as we believe in an electric and intelligent future. Over the past couple of years, Ather has grown exponentially, and we anticipate similar momentum in Kolkata too. We are all geared up to welcome customers looking to own the new Ather 450X."

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said that the company was looking to expand in this region for a long time. He added that there's a strong demand for Ather's electric scooters in this part of the country and has witnessed a steep rise in enquiries. Phokela also said that the company is glad that it entered the market during the auspicious Navratri festive season.

Ather Energy's Expansion Plans

Ather Energy now sells its electric scooters via its 50 authorized showrooms in 38 cities across India. The company is gearing up to add 150 more experience centers in 100 cities by March 2023. The firm also plans to increase its production capacity to 20,000 units per year by the end of 2022 to meet the market demand. This comes after Ather achieved its highest ever sales figures of 6,410 units in August this year.

