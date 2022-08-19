Excitel 400Mbps Broadband Plan Sets New Benchmark In India

Excitel, one of the internet service providers in India, has added a new affordable high-speed broadband plan to its portfolio. The new 400Mbps plan gives customers faster internet speeds to stream 4K videos and games. This plan is a part of a pilot project and it is initially available in Mumbai with a rollout expected to all operational cities later.

Excitel 400Mbps Broadband Plan

The new Excitel 400Mbps broadband plan comes in four validities - a 3-month plan priced at Rs. 833 per month, a 6-month plan priced at Rs. 699 per month, a 9-month plan priced at Rs. 659 per month, and a 12-month plan priced the least at Rs. 599 per month. If you opt for the annual plan, then you will have to pay nearly Rs. 7,200 for the total plan whereas the 3-month plan will cost you around Rs. 10,000 for the same 12-month period.

Notably, Excitel claims that these prices do not include the tax and you need to pay an additional 18% GST over the cost of the plan you choose. With the GST, the 3-month plan will cost you nearly Rs. 2,950. Likewise, the 6-month Excitel broadband will cost nearly Rs. 4,950 with GST, the nine-month plan will cost nearly Rs. 7,000 with GST and the 12-month plan will cost nearly Rs. 8,500 with GST.

The 400Mbps plan will be bundled with a free Amazon Prime subscription. If you happen to be an existing user of Excitel broadband and wish to upgrade to the 400Mbps plan, then you can contact the customer support number and request the change. As of now, there is no word from the company on what would happen to the account in the case of an upgrade request raised during a billing cycle.

Excitel has added that it has extended the VAS (value-added services) via the OTT bundle pack, which lets users access streamlining platforms without the burden of paying individual subscription fees.

Excitel Sets Benchmark For Broadband Plans

Given that no other internet service providers in the country offer 400Mbps broadband plans at such low costs, Excitel is setting a new benchmark with its latest offering. What's more, this plan offers unlimited data benefits for subscribers along with bundled OTT benefits. Excitel also offers a slew of other broadband plans offering 200Mbps and 300Mbps speed.

