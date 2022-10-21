Dhanteras 2022: Top Smartphone Deals For Every Budget

The festive season is upon us and Dhanteras will kick-start the Diwali festival in India. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23, 2022. It is believed that buying gold and silver on this auspicious day brings wealth, luck, and prosperity. But, if you are hell-bent on betting your money on depreciating assets such as smartphones, we have got you covered this Dhanteras.

Flipkart and Amazon are running some exciting discounts on smartphones this Diwali. However, it could be a task to choose the right smartphone. To help you with it, we have curated a list of the best deals on smartphones across the segments to help with your buying decision. So, without any further ado, let's have a look at them below.

Dhanteras 2022 Best Budget Smartphone Deals

1.Realme C30- ₹6,499 (3GB/32GB)

Realme is known to experiment with design and finishes and the Realme C30 is no exception. It gets a fancy-looking rear design with a camera island and suitcase design on the rear panel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor. In terms of optics, it gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

2. Poco C31- ₹7,499 (4GB/64GB)

The Poco C31 is a very good option for the price as it offers a 4GB RAM variant. It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ Display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. In terms of optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP selfie camera. The handset comes with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back and packs in a 5,000mAh battery. Flipkart is offering additional discounts of up to ₹1,250 on SBI credit card purchases.

3. Redmi 10- ₹8,999 (4GB/64GB)

The Redmi 10 comes with an interesting rear design dubbed EVOL Design. If you are looking for a 50MP camera smartphone, this would be one good option at this price point. It flaunts a large 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and packs in a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

4. Samsung Galaxy F13- ₹9,499 (4GB/64GB)

For Samsung lovers, the Samsung Galaxy F13 would be the best buy below ₹10,000. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by the Exynos 950 chipset. For photography, it is equipped with a 50MP triple camera setup at the rear and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front.



Dhanteras 2022 Best Mid-Range Smartphone Deals

1. Redmi Note 11- ₹11,490 (4GB/64GB)

The Redmi Note 11 is one of the cheapest smartphones in the category to sport an AMOLED display. It flaunts a 6.43-inch display with Full HD+, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole camera cutout. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G processor. The quad rear cameras comprise a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a portrait lens. It packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

2. Poco M4 Pro 4G- ₹12,999 (6GB/64GB)

For just ₹1500 more you can opt for the Poco M4 Pro 4G, which offers stellar value at this price point. The display is a 6.43-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits brightness, and gets a punch-hole selfie cutout. It is powered by the Helio G96 processor, which can handle some casual gaming as well. The device is equipped with a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging.

3. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G- ₹13,999 (4GB/64GB)

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone on a budget, the iQOO Z6 Lite brings packs in the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which is a potent chipset to handle casual gaming too. But, the trade-off here would be the inferior display. It misses out on an AMOLED panel and punch-hole selfie and gets an LCD with a waterdrop notch instead. In terms of optics, there's a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. The 5,000mAh battery keeps its light on.

4. Realme 9 5G SE (Speed Edition)- ₹16,999 (6GB/128GB)

If you want to do 60fps gaming in BGMI/PUBG or Call Of Duty Mobile without breaking the bank, the Realme 9 5G SE is apt for you. Sure you will not get an AMOLED display here, but the LCD supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It is equipped with a 48MP triple camera setup and a 16MP selfie. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device and is coupled with fast charging tech.

Best Smartphones Smartphones Between ₹20,000- ₹30,000

1. Realme GT Neo 3T- ₹25,999 (6GB/128GB)

The Realme GT Neo 3T flaunts a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the reliable Snapdragon 870 chipset. Its rear camera setup comprises a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 5,000mAh battery under its hood with 80W fast charging support.

2. Samsung S20 FE- ₹29,990 (8GB/128GB)

The Samsung S20 FE is a steal deal at this price point. It boasts a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Refresh rate and very slim bezels. It comes with a premium metal and glass sandwich design that very few smartphones offer in this category. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and the device is 5G ready.

The device shines in the camera department as it gets a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with OIS. It comes with an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance. The handset draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that also supports wireless charging.

Dhanteras 2022 Best Flagship Smartphone Deals

1. iQOO 9T- ₹49,999 (8GB/128GB)

The iQOO 9T flaunts a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a V1+ imaging chip. The device is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto/portrait sensor. The smartphone supports 120W fast charging that promises to juice up the 4,700mAh battery to 50% in just eight minutes.

2. Samsung S22- ₹52,999 (8GB/128GB)

Samsung fans looking for a device in this budget can opt for this one. The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz, HDR10+, and 1300 nits brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In terms of optics, it comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto with OIS, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It is backed by a relatively small 3,700mAh battery with wired 25W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging.

3. OnePlus 10T- ₹49,999 (8GB/128GB)

Can't disappoint the OnePlus fans scrolling through the list to find a OnePlus device. The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as the iQOO 9T. But it falters in the camera department as it gets a 50MP primary with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. In comparison, the iQOO 9T gets a better ultrawide and telephoto sensor, which is crucial at this price.

Another glaring omission is the wireless charging feature, which the iQOO 9T gets. The OnePlus 10T makes it up by offering faster 150W wired charging. The device is backed by a 4,800mAh Li-Po battery pack.

4. Apple iPhone 13- ₹59,999 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 is a great buy at this price if you are an Apple fan. It is ₹20,000 cheaper than the iPhone 14 and is almost similar in terms of design and specifications. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which will run most games smoothly. The dual camera setup at the rear comprises a 12MP primary sensor with sensor-shift OIS and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It is backed by a 3,240mAh battery coupled with 20W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

These are some of the smartphone deals out of the gold mine that you wouldn't want to miss out on this Dhanteras. Wish you luck and prosperity this Dhanteras and Diwali.