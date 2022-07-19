Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, Nothing phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, And More

Smartphone launches are very frequent and essential events for the tech industry. I you are a smartphone enthusiast, we have compiled a list of last week's most trending smartphones. This also includes newly launched smartphones Nothing Phone (1), Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here's everything you need to know about the smartphones launched last week.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display



Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU



8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



MIUI 13 based on Android 12



50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera



32MP RGBW front-facing camera



5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,860 mAh (Typical) battery



Xiaomi 12 Lite Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen





Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU





6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage





MIUI 13 with Android 12





Dual SIM





108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





32MP Front Camera





5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,300 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU









4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Android 11 with MIUI 13









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









13MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display











Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine











128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options











iOS 15











Water and dust resistant (IP68)











Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)











12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera











12MP TrueDepth front camera











5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE











Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery











Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Key Specs 2.4 inches Screen













1.0 GHz Cortex-A7













0.3 MP













Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support













FM radio, Equalizer













BT 5.0













3.5mm Jack













Series 30+ OS













128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage













Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery













Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display















Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine















64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options















iOS 12















Water and dust resistant (IP67)















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)















12MP Rear Camera















7MP front camera















4G VoLTE















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery















Nokia 8210 4G Key Specs

2.8 inch display

















4G, VoLTE

















128MB 48MB RAM

















0.3 MP

















Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery

















Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display



















Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor



















8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage



















Android 12 with One UI 4.1



















108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera



















40MP front camera



















5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh battery

