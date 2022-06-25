Poco F4, Realme C30, Samsung Galaxy F13: List Of Smartphone Sales Next Week

Smartphone launches have continued for most months of this year. Sometimes, it gets hard to track the new phones arriving on the market. This is why we've prepared the List Of Smartphones Sale On Next Week. The List Of Smartphones Sale On Next Week includes new phones like the Poco F4, Realme C30, and the Samsung Galaxy F13. The launch details, specs, discounts, and inaugural offers of these smartphones are mentioned in this article. Here's all you need to know.

The List Of Smartphones Sale On Next Week includes the newly launch Poco F4. To note, the new Poco F4 comes with an advanced cooling technology, upgraded performance with a massive 12GB RAM, and more. The new Poco F4 is at priced Rs. 27,999 but buyers can get it for just Rs. 3,500 per month with Flipkart's special launch offer.

The Poco F4 is available with flat Rs. 3,000 discount with HDFC debit and credit cards and EMIs. You can also get up to 6 months of NCEMI for as low as Rs. 2,167, and extra Rs. 3,000 discount on exchange. You can also get two years of warranty and two months of free YouTube Premium subscription with Poco F4 purchase.

Additionally, the Realme C30 has also found a spot on the List Of Smartphones Sale On Next Week. The Realme C30 will go on sale from June 27 and is priced at Rs. 7,499 with Rs. 100 discount on Flipkart. You can also get an additional discount with exchange offers, credit card transactions, and more. Lastly, the List Of Smartphones Sale On Next Week includes the powerful Samsung Galaxy F13. The new Samsung Galaxy F13 goes on sale on June 27 Waterfall Blue color variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on purchasing this Samsung smartphone. Poco F4 Sale On 27th June Price: Rs. 27,999 (Nebula Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM), Rs. 29,999 (8 GB RAM), Rs. 33,999 (256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery

Realme C30 Sale On 27th June Price: Rs. 7,499 (2GB RAM), Rs. 8,299 (3GB RAM)

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen



1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU



2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



Android 11 with realme



8MP rear camera



5MP front camera



4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Sale On 29th Price: Rs. 11,999 (64GB Storage), Rs. 12,999 (128GB Storage)

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display





Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52





4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage





Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





Android 12 with Samsung One UI





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





8MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





6,000 mAh battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles