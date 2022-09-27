Top Five Skinned Android 13 Smartphones To Buy In India

If you are looking for a new Android smartphone that runs the latest Android 13 OS, then the Google Pixel 6a is your best bet in India. However, if you are okay with a smartphone that runs on a flavored version of Android 13 OS, then our list of the top five smartphones might help you make the right choice.

Each of these smartphones ships with a custom skin on top of Android OS and delivers a completely unique user experience. While some of them might look alike (ColorOS, Realme UI, and OxygenOS), they all have something unique which makes them special devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the non-folding flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech company. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is one of the first Samsung smartphones to receive the Android 13 OS-based One UI 5.0 update.

OnePlus 10 Pro

While the OxygenOS 13 on the OnePlus 10 Pro no longer delivers a clean Android experience, it still offers a bloatware-free user experience when compared to its contemporaries. This is also the first smartphone from OnePlus to receive an Android 13 OS update with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a mid-tier 5G smartphone, based on the Dimensity 8100 SoC. The beta version of the ColorOS 13 is currently available for the Reno 8 Pro with a lot of new features and customization options. This is also one of the best-looking mid-range 5G smartphones in the Indian market.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme's first premium flagship smartphone -- GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is also one of the first smartphones to receive a beta build of Android 13 OS with custom RealmeUI 4 skin on top. If you are looking for a flagship-grade Realme smartphone with the latest software experience, then the Realme GT 2 Pro is a great pick.

Asus 8z

Asus 8z might be a compact smartphone, but the top-tier Snapdragon 888 SoC powers it. This phone is also eligible for the Android 13 OS update. Unlike the rest, the Asus 8z offers a clean Android UI with very minimal third-party apps.