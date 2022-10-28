Moto X40 Design Revealed Via TENAA: Can It Challenge The 2023 Flagship Smartphones?

It's no secret that Motorola is working on its new flagship smartphone for 2023. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile, recently hinted about Motorola's upcoming device via a post on Weibo. The alleged smartphone, Moto X40, has now visited the TENAA certification website revealing its front and rear design completely. Let's see if it packs the punch in terms of design and specifications to go against other upcoming flagship devices.

Moto X40: Design

The Moto X40 gets revised exteriors compared to the Moto X30. The oval-shaped camera island is replaced by a square camera island in this iteration. It follows the new design language adopted by Motorola and is similar to the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra device, which was launched recently. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Going by the TENAA images, the Moto X40 will flaunt a curved screen at the front. Expect a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. There's a hole punch camera cutout on the display similar to the previous generation. The Moto X30 came with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto X40 could get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Overall it carries an understated yet elegant look compared to the fancy looking OnePlus 11 Pro.

Moto X40: Specifications (Rumored)

To recall, the Moto X30 was the first smartphone to launch in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor at its helm. Motorola might look to achieve the same feat again with its Moto X40. Qualcomm is expected to announce its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor in November 2022, and there are chances that Motorola may unveil its Moto X40 soon after the event.

Expect the Lenovo-backed company to release the device in its home country, China, in December 2022. However, its global variant, expected to be christened as Motorola Edge 40 Pro/Ultra, might arrive in the international markets in early 2023.

How Does The Moto X40 Stack Up Against The Competition?

The Moto X40 will have to contend with other 2023 flagship smartphones lined up for an early 2023 release. The OnePlus 11 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, iQOO 11/ iQOO 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Vivo X90 are expected to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Moto X40 will have to pack some differentiating features and an aggressive price tag to lure customers. The Moto X40 will arrive in the Indian market as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro/Ultra in early 2023.