Motorola Edge 40 Pro Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Storage Options, Colors, Price Detailed

Motorola launched its Moto X40 flagship smartphone in China in December 2022. Motorola is now mulling over introducing the smartphone in the global markets including India. It is likely that the Moto X40 may carry the Motorola Edge 40 Pro moniker when it arrives in India. A new report from Appuals details some key aspects of the device, such as storage configuration, price, and color options ahead of the launch. Let's take a look at what the device would bring to the table.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Color options, Price Leaked

As per the report, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro could be equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in Europe. To the uninitiated, the Moto X40 in China is offered with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM clubbed with 256GB storage or 512GB storage options. If the report is to be believed, Europe will only get the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant.

The report also reveals the color options of the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It is expected to inherit the blue and black colors for the Moto X40 handset. The smartphone could be priced at €850 (approx. ₹74,500) in European countries. However, expect Motorola to price it lower, between ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 in the Indian market.

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

As the Motorola Edge 40 is expected to be based on the Moto X40 of China, the device's specifications are pretty much known. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro could flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved 10-bit AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The Motorola Edge will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which also powers the recently launched iQOO 11 smartphone. In terms of optics, it could be equipped with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by a 60MP front-facing sensor. The handset could be backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 125W wired and 15W wireless charging support.