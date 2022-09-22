OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India With 80W SuperVOOC; India Price, Availability

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is the latest smartphone offering from the popular smartphone brand in India. The specifications of the new OnePlus phone are identical to the OnePlud 10R 5G that launched a few months back. The newly launched smartphone starts from Rs. 29,499 and is available on Amazon.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Features

As expected, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is different from the standard OnePlus 10R 5G only in terms of design and color. The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

Just like the previously launched OnePlus 10R, the new Prime Blue Edition also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage. The phone runs Android 12 OS with the OxygenOS custom skin on top.

At the rear, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens. It also includes a 2MP macro shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, there's a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies and video calling.

One of the key features of the OnePlus 10R 5G is the battery. OnePlus had offered two models featuring a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 150W fast charging and another with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The newly launched OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition offers only the 80W fast charging model.

Previous promos suggested the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition would also get the 150W fast charging feature. But the Amazon listing only shows the 80W model, at least for now. The new phone packs in the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and so on.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Price in India

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is available in a single memory configuration of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, costing Rs. 29,499. The standard OnePlus 10R 5G is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new phone is available on Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival 2022.

