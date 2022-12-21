OnePlus 11 Visits AnTuTu Benchmark Following The Geekbench Test

OnePlus will be introducing its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone soon in the global markets and India. The smartphone was recently spotted with a model number PHB110 on the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its performance figures and other key aspects. Reportedly, the smartphone has now passed the AnTuTu benchmarks bearing the same model number, PHB110.

OnePlus 11: AnTuTu Test (Leaked)

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 11 prototype was equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which could be the top variant. Going by the image, the device has scored 1341080 points, which makes it the highest-performing smartphone on the AnTuTu benchmarking website.

The OnePlus 11's chief rival, the iQOO 11 is also rumored to have scored around 132000 on the AnTuTu benchmark test. However, these aren't official results and it is advisable to take them with a grain of salt. Expect smartphones to score around the 1200000 mark in real-life. These high numbers could be attributed to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that these flagships pack in.

OnePlus 11: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus 11 has got a complete design overhaul. The squarish camera island is now replaced with a circular camera island. The camera island houses the triple rear cameras, LED flashlight, and the Hasselblad branding. The renders of the device suggest that it will be offered in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colorways.

Furthermore, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will get the crowd favorite, the alert slider, which was missing on some of its flagship-grade smartphones. The smartphone could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ screen resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It will boast an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For photography, it could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with optical zoom. The Hasselblad tuning is expected to enhance the image output. Selfies and video calls are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing shooter housed in a punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The OnePlus 11 is rumored to pack in a 5,000mAh battery under its hood with support for 100W fast wired charging. The device will run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.