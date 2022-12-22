Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Realme UI 4.0 Based On Android 13 OS In India

Realme launched its performance-oriented Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone back in mid-2021. It came with Realme UI based on Android 11 out of the box and was upgraded to Android 12 OS in 2022. Happy to report that the company hasn't forgotten the users who opted for the Reame X7 Max smartphone. The brand has now announced an Android 13 OS-based Realme UI 4.0 open beta program for the device in India.

Realme took to its community forum to announce the beta update for the Realme X7 Max in India. If you wish to taste the goodness of the Android 13 OS before a stable update is pushed, you can apply for the open beta by following the steps below-

Navigate to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings (gear) icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now. Ensure your device is running on firmware version RMX3031_11.C.15 or RMX3031_11.C.16 before applying for this upgrade. If your application gets selected, you will receive the new firmware via an OTA update. Make sure your Realme X7 Max 5G has at least 60% charge left before attempting the OTA update.

Realme says that the open beta version will be pushed as a stable update once the bugs are ironed out. Expect a few bugs and glitches in this version. Also, some third-party applications may be incompatible with the Android 13 OS. It is recommended to take a full backup of your device before performing a major OS upgrade as it may wipe your device. Let's have a look at the changes below.

Realme X7 Max 5G Realme UI 4.0 Android 13 OS: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadows to simulate the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physics to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Security & Privacy

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

Add Eye comfort in KidSpace to protect children's vision

Gaming experience