Samsung Galaxy M04 With Octa-Core Chipset Launched For ₹8,499 In India

There haven't been many budget Samsung smartphones for hardcore Samsung loyalists with the brand focussing more on mid-range and high-end devices of late. However, the South Korean Giant has its eyes on the budget category and has added its latest Samsung Galaxy M04 to take on the Chinese rivals. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications and how it stacks up against the competition.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a unibody design made entirely out of polycarbonate. The rear panel gets two vertically placed circular camera rings and an LED flash. At the front, it comes with noticeable bezels surrounding the screen and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen with HD+ screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung M04 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, based on the 12nm fabrication process. It features ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It could be equipped with 4GB RAM, which is expandable up to 8GB via virtual RAM expansion. Furthermore, it comes with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M04 gets a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing. Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. It runs on One UI skin based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Additionally, Samsung has promised two years of Android updates for the device.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Competition

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is launched at ₹8,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant in India. It will lock horns against the Moto E22s, Infinix Hot 20 Play, Redmi A1+, Realme C33, and others in this price range. It comes across as a good option for Samsung lovers and also those who despise Chinese brands.