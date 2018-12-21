10 apps which hit limelight in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The number of apps in the Google Play Store has been increasing rapidly. These apps with best functionalities are winning over million downloads. The year 2018 has been really fruitful, as a lot of users took advantage of these apps. These are the year's some of the best apps which you must be familiar with.
TikTok
TikTok (Musical.ly) is social media app created for creating and sharing short videos has become the internet sensation on both Android and iOS operating system. The app is available for free on both platforms.
Google Pay
Google Pay (Tez) is a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) based payment app from Google. Google Pay helps the users to send money online (UPI to UPI, UPI to a bank account and more). Google Pay also offers scratchable coupons with a cash price.
WhatsApp Business
WhatsApp Business is an Android and iOS app, which is tailor-made for businesses. WhatsApp Business has all the functions of the standard WhatsApp app with an option to create a profile for your business.
Amazon Prime Videos
Amazon Prime Videos is a subscription-based video streaming service for Amazon Prime members. The video streaming service from Amazon comes with multi-language content with exclusive web series and movies.
JioTV
JioTV is a live television streaming service from Reliance Jio. This service is exclusively available for Jio SIM card users for free of cost.
Daily hunt
Daily hunt is a local language app, which provides news in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, marathi, Bangla, Gujurati, Urdu, Oriya & Punjabi from leading content partners.
Files by Google
Files by Google is a file management app that helps you to free up space and to share the data from one phone to another.
Dual Space
Dual space is an app, which creates a parallel space in the smartphone to run multi-accounts of the same app simultaneously. Users with Dual Space app can run two WhatsApp apps on a single phone.
Youtube Go
YouTube Go is a lite version of the standard YouTube apps for entry-level smartphones. YouTube Go is a compact app, which consumes less data and works even with a weak internet connection.
JioSaavn
JioSaavn is a music streaming app from Jio and Saavn with over 45 million songs across Bollywood, English, Hindi, Kannada, and other Indian regional languages.