10 apps which hit limelight in 2018

Here are the best apps of 2018

    The number of apps in the Google Play Store has been increasing rapidly. These apps with best functionalities are winning over million downloads. The year 2018 has been really fruitful, as a lot of users took advantage of these apps. These are the year's some of the best apps which you must be familiar with.

    TikTok

    TikTok (Musical.ly) is social media app created for creating and sharing short videos has become the internet sensation on both Android and iOS operating system. The app is available for free on both platforms.

    Download here

    Google Pay

    Google Pay (Tez) is a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) based payment app from Google. Google Pay helps the users to send money online (UPI to UPI, UPI to a bank account and more). Google Pay also offers scratchable coupons with a cash price.

    WhatsApp Business

    WhatsApp Business is an Android and iOS app, which is tailor-made for businesses. WhatsApp Business has all the functions of the standard WhatsApp app with an option to create a profile for your business.

    Download here

    Amazon Prime Videos

    Amazon Prime Videos is a subscription-based video streaming service for Amazon Prime members. The video streaming service from Amazon comes with multi-language content with exclusive web series and movies.

    Download here

    JioTV

    JioTV is a live television streaming service from Reliance Jio. This service is exclusively available for Jio SIM card users for free of cost.

    Download here

    Daily hunt

    Daily hunt is a local language app, which provides news in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, marathi, Bangla, Gujurati, Urdu, Oriya & Punjabi from leading content partners.

    Download here

    Files by Google

    Files by Google is a file management app that helps you to free up space and to share the data from one phone to another.

    Download here

    Dual Space

    Dual space is an app, which creates a parallel space in the smartphone to run multi-accounts of the same app simultaneously. Users with Dual Space app can run two WhatsApp apps on a single phone.

    Download here

    Youtube Go

    YouTube Go is a lite version of the standard YouTube apps for entry-level smartphones. YouTube Go is a compact app, which consumes less data and works even with a weak internet connection.

    Download here

    JioSaavn

    JioSaavn is a music streaming app from Jio and Saavn with over 45 million songs across Bollywood, English, Hindi, Kannada, and other Indian regional languages.

    Download here

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
