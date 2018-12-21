10 apps which hit limelight in 2018

TikTok

TikTok (Musical.ly) is social media app created for creating and sharing short videos has become the internet sensation on both Android and iOS operating system. The app is available for free on both platforms.

Google Pay

Google Pay (Tez) is a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) based payment app from Google. Google Pay helps the users to send money online (UPI to UPI, UPI to a bank account and more). Google Pay also offers scratchable coupons with a cash price.

WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business is an Android and iOS app, which is tailor-made for businesses. WhatsApp Business has all the functions of the standard WhatsApp app with an option to create a profile for your business.

Amazon Prime Videos

Amazon Prime Videos is a subscription-based video streaming service for Amazon Prime members. The video streaming service from Amazon comes with multi-language content with exclusive web series and movies.

JioTV

JioTV is a live television streaming service from Reliance Jio. This service is exclusively available for Jio SIM card users for free of cost.

Daily hunt

Daily hunt is a local language app, which provides news in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, marathi, Bangla, Gujurati, Urdu, Oriya & Punjabi from leading content partners.

Files by Google

Files by Google is a file management app that helps you to free up space and to share the data from one phone to another.

Dual Space

Dual space is an app, which creates a parallel space in the smartphone to run multi-accounts of the same app simultaneously. Users with Dual Space app can run two WhatsApp apps on a single phone.

Youtube Go

YouTube Go is a lite version of the standard YouTube apps for entry-level smartphones. YouTube Go is a compact app, which consumes less data and works even with a weak internet connection.

JioSaavn

JioSaavn is a music streaming app from Jio and Saavn with over 45 million songs across Bollywood, English, Hindi, Kannada, and other Indian regional languages.

