How To Download, Install GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone: Step-By-Step Guide

GB WhatsApp is among the top-rated cloned versions of the popular messaging app. WhatsApp, no doubt, is one of the most popular messaging platforms, especially in India. At the same time, third-party developers have created customized clones of the app with themes and skins, for instance, GB WhatsApp Pro. Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing GB WhatsApp Pro on your phone.

Prerequisites To Download GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone

There are a couple of factors to keep in mind when you download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone. Firstly, apps like these are unauthorized and might lead to an account ban on the original app. Moreover, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has been warning against the usage of GB WhatsApp Pro and other such apps.

That said, several unique features on GB WhatsApp Pro make it attractive for users to download and install. Also, if you already have GB WhatsApp on your phone, make sure you keep updating it on time so it doesn't expire. Here's everything about downloading GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone.

Risks Of Downloading GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone

There are several risks when you download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone. Since it's not available on Google Play, you're giving the app an added advantage with access. Moreover, this is a clone app and it isn't being monitored or regulated like the Facebook-owned WhatsApp. If you still wish to go ahead, here are the steps to download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone.

How To Download GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone?

Step 1: You won't find GB WhatsApp Pro on Google Play. Instead, open the browser on your phone > search for GB WhatsApp Pro APK file.

Step 2: You will find multiple options. Make sure you download the file from the official website.

Step 3: Also, make sure you have enabled the 'Unknown Sources' option from the Settings tab before you continue with the installation process.

Step 4: Once the GB WhatsApp Pro APK file is downloaded, complete the registration process by entering your phone number.

Step 5: Complete the setup as you would generally on WhatsApp and you are good to go.

