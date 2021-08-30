Just In
- 14 min ago Apple Showcases Notch-Less iPhone On Ted Lasso: Is This The iPhone 13?
- 17 min ago Amazon Teachers Day Quiz Answers: Win Apple iPad Air For Free
- 1 hr ago Krishna Janmashtami 2021: How To Send Janmashtami Wishes, Messages, And Stickers On WhatsApp
- 1 hr ago JioPhone Next Is Likely To Be A Network-Locked Smartphone
Don't Miss
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Throwback Picture Of Himself Playing Football On National Sports Day
- News Delhi schools to have staggered lunch breaks from Sep 1
- Sports YouTube star Paul survives biggest test as Woodley demands rematch
- Finance Stocks That May Gain From Latest Drone Rules 2021
- Lifestyle Fashion Icon And Interior Designer Iris Apfel Turns 100 And Is As Stylish As Ever!
- Education UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021 Expected Anytime Soon
- Automobiles How To Apply For BH Series Registration: Bharath BH Series Plate Launched In India With Nation-Wide Validity
- Travel International Destinations: Has Summer Tourism In Greece Bounced Back Amid The Pandemic?
How To Download, Install GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone: Step-By-Step Guide
GB WhatsApp is among the top-rated cloned versions of the popular messaging app. WhatsApp, no doubt, is one of the most popular messaging platforms, especially in India. At the same time, third-party developers have created customized clones of the app with themes and skins, for instance, GB WhatsApp Pro. Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing GB WhatsApp Pro on your phone.
Prerequisites To Download GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone
There are a couple of factors to keep in mind when you download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone. Firstly, apps like these are unauthorized and might lead to an account ban on the original app. Moreover, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has been warning against the usage of GB WhatsApp Pro and other such apps.
That said, several unique features on GB WhatsApp Pro make it attractive for users to download and install. Also, if you already have GB WhatsApp on your phone, make sure you keep updating it on time so it doesn't expire. Here's everything about downloading GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone.
Risks Of Downloading GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone
There are several risks when you download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone. Since it's not available on Google Play, you're giving the app an added advantage with access. Moreover, this is a clone app and it isn't being monitored or regulated like the Facebook-owned WhatsApp. If you still wish to go ahead, here are the steps to download GB WhatsApp Pro on your Android phone.
How To Download GB WhatsApp Pro On Your Android Phone?
Step 1: You won't find GB WhatsApp Pro on Google Play. Instead, open the browser on your phone > search for GB WhatsApp Pro APK file.
Step 2: You will find multiple options. Make sure you download the file from the official website.
Step 3: Also, make sure you have enabled the 'Unknown Sources' option from the Settings tab before you continue with the installation process.
Step 4: Once the GB WhatsApp Pro APK file is downloaded, complete the registration process by entering your phone number.
Step 5: Complete the setup as you would generally on WhatsApp and you are good to go.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630