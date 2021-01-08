ENGLISH

    Telegram Messaging App: Who Owns Telegram? Which Country Does Telegram Belong To?

    WhatsApp has updated its Terms of Service and it's been one of the most trending topics of discussion. Plus, other messaging platforms that serve as an alternate to WhatsApp are also being considered by many. Topping the charts is Telegram, another popular messaging platform that serves as an ideal alternate.

    What Is Telegram?
     

    To note, WhatsApp is widely popular, especially in India. Features like end-to-end encryption, easy transfer of media, voice and video calling, and other such features make it a go-to platform for messaging. However, there are plenty of other messaging apps like Telegram, Line, and others that serve the same purpose. Here's everything you need to know about Telegram:

    What Is Telegram?

    Simply put, Telegram is also a messaging platform just like WhatsApp. It's a free and cross-platform instant messaging app with cloud-based operations. One can also use features like voice and video calling, along with VoIP. Looking back, Telegram debuted initially on iOS in 2013, before rolling out for Android the same year. Today, Telegram has spread worldwide with a large userbase.

    Who Owns Telegram?

    Who Owns Telegram?

    We know that WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which has just updated its terms of service. Since we're speaking of Telegram, one might also who owns this messaging app. To note, Telegram was initiated by two Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov. Today, Pavel Durov is the majority owner of Telegram, who is also its CEO.

    Which Country Does Telegram Belong To?

    The Telegram messaging app was originally based out of Berlin, Germany. Today, the platform is registered both as an American Limited Liability Company and as a Limited Liability Partnership in the UK. This rules out the widespread misconception that Telegram is an Indian company. Plus, it also rules the question of Chinese ownership in Telegram.

    Is Telegram Safe To Use?
     

    Is Telegram Safe To Use?

    The updated terms and conditions on WhatsApp has raised eyebrows. Moreover, users need to accept them or get their accounts deleted permanently. In this scenario, users are also asking if Telegram is safe to use. It's interesting to know that Telegram is considered safer than WhatsApp.

    For one, it comes with the option to have local storage with encryption for your Secret Chats. It also features two layers of security encryption, allowing users to have their private and group chats are encrypted client-to-cloud, and secret chats are encrypted client-to-client.

    Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
